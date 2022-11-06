Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Newcastle cardiac arrest survivor Dr Marcus Rodrigs thanks the NSW Ambulance paramedics who saved his life in a string of incredibly good luck

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated November 6 2022 - 5:32pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DR MARCUS Rodrigs is one of the lucky 10 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.