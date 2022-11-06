Newcastle's Anika Butler has scored her second World Cup try as Papua New Guinea qualified for their first semi-final appearance at the women's tournament.
Butler crossed for the third of 14 PNG tries in a 70-0 victory against Brazil at Hull on Sunday (AEDT), meaning the Orchids have now done enough to make the last four regardless of how they fare against hosts England later this week.
The 25-year-old winger from Georgetown pounced on an opposition mistake and after collecting the ball from the ground dashed 30 metres to make it 12-0 in the 17th minute.
She represents PNG via her grandmother and played the NSW Women's Premiership for the Knights earlier this year.
The Orchids were in front 18-0 at half-time, piling on 52 unanswered points in the second 40 minutes.
PNG centre Belinda Gwasamun went over four times while halfback Lilah Malabag recorded an individual haul of 18 points, including seven conversions.
PNG are playing at only their second women's World Cup tournament, having not won a game in Australia in 2017.
"We kept it in house, but this is exactly where we want to be," Orchids coach and former Kurri Kurri Bulldogs import Ben Jeffries said.
"Going into the England game two from two and no pressure on us, more so on them."
England easily accounted for Canada 54-4 in Wigan on Saturday (AEDT).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
