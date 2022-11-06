Driver charged over fatal Tighes Hill car crash

Newcastle Herald
Man, 31, charged over fatal crash on Maitland Road at Tighes Hill on November 5

Updated November 7 2022 - 8:10am, first published 7:58am
A man has been charged over a car crash that killed his passenger in Newcastle at the weekend.

