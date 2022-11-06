Driver charged over fatal Tighes Hill car crash

A man has been charged over a car crash that killed his passenger in Newcastle at the weekend.
Emergency crews were called to Maitland Road - near the intersection with Henry Street - at Tighes Hill about 11.10pm on Saturday after reports a vehicle had left the road and hit a power pole.
Police said initial inquiries suggested the Hyundai i30 was travelling east on Maitland Road when the incident took place, splitting the vehicle in half and ejecting the male passenger.
The man died at the scene.
The driver, a 31-year-old man, freed himself from the wreckage and was treated by paramedics before he was taken to John Hunter Hospital with minor injuries.
Officers from Newcastle City Police District established a crime scene which was examined by specialist police from the Hunter Crash Investigation Unit.
Police arrested the driver on Sunday afternoon, after he was discharged from hospital.
He has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous; and negligent driving (occasioning death).
The man was refused bail and will face Newcastle Local Court today.
