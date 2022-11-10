Asbestos danger: be aware, be prepared Advertising Feature

Hazmat Services provides asbestos consulting services in response to emergency events, such as the Wickham Woolshed fire in March this year. Picture supplied.

On March 1, 2022, the Wickham Woolsheds caught fire resulting in devastating consequences.



It took four days to fully extinguish the fire, buildings and contents were destroyed and hundreds of local residents were evacuated, some for weeks.



Streets were closed, parks and playgrounds off limits, and hundreds of homes impacted.

Why such a big deal? Asbestos. The roofs and internal linings of the Woolstores were constructed from asbestos cement sheeting.



In a fire event, asbestos-containing materials which were typically utilised for their fire protection and non-combustible properties, can suddenly crack and break causing the product to degrade as the result of loss of moisture from the high temperatures.



Under these fire conditions, asbestos containing material can spall into smaller pieces of asbestos-containing debris. Asbestos-containing debris was found within the Woolstores site and for approximately three kilometres in the direction of the smoke plume resulting in asbestos contaminated fall-out to hundreds of properties and public spaces.

Hazmat Services Pty Ltd (Hazmat) worked alongside government agencies, emergency services, licensed asbestos removalists and assessors to provide specialist advice, air monitoring and clearances throughout the remediation of residential properties and public spaces which was eventually completed almost four months after the fire.

"Our services extended to the Wickham Woolstores site where remediation was finally completed in early November 2022," Hazmat Managing Director Andrew Russell said.

"Hazmat has provided asbestos consulting services in response to many catastrophic events and emergencies including structural fires, bush fires, storm and flood disasters.

"With extensive use of asbestos over many years, it is still present in many residential and commercial structures and can cause significant contamination to properties impacted by fires, storms and flooding as well as nearby properties.



"Careful assessment is required to determine the presence and extent of asbestos and appropriate remedial methods."

Accreditation and Experience Counts

Hazmat is a locally owned, Newcastle based business that has been operating for over 15 years and deals with asbestos and hazardous materials issues on a daily basis.

Their consultants have extensive experience dealing with asbestos and hazardous materials on projects throughout Australia and overseas. Their team of qualified Licensed Asbestos Assessors are experts in the field of asbestos and hazardous materials assessment and management and can undertake asbestos inspections, sampling and testing, building and property surveys, risk assessments, asbestos air monitoring, clearance inspections, asbestos management plans, response to emergency situations and other associated services.

Hazmat operates a National Association of Testing Authorities (Australia) (NATA) Accredited laboratory at its Newcastle office that provides asbestos air monitoring services with a same-day turn-around of results.

"If you are having air monitoring or asbestos assessments undertaken, make sure the testing is undertaken by a NATA accredited laboratory," Andrew said. "Air monitoring and clearance inspections should be undertaken by a Licensed Asbestos Assessor or Competent Person who is independent from the asbestos removalist with analysis only conducted by a NATA Accredited laboratory."

Asbestos Awareness Month

November is Asbestos Awareness Month and given recent natural disasters are topical, Hazmat is focusing on educating the community on the potential risks presented when asbestos-containing materials are burnt, in a building fire or bushfire, and following catastrophic incidents such as flooding and storm events.

"If your property has been damaged by fire, storms, floods, rain or hail you should take precautions to protect yourself and others by being aware that asbestos could be present and what you might do to manage the potential risk from the damaged asbestos-containing materials," Andrew said.

"Don't assume asbestos is not present, assume it is. Be prepared by having your property surveyed and an Asbestos Register developed so that the location and extent of asbestos-containing materials is known and have an Asbestos Management Plan to cover how to deal with asbestos should it be damaged - these are legally required for business properties."