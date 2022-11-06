LEGENDARY US singer-songwriter Don McLean will serve Newcastle a slice of his 50th anniversary American Pie Tour next April.
The 19-date tour will visit The Station in Newcastle on April 15.
McLean's 1971 classic song, American Pie, is considered one of the greatest popular songs of the 20th century.
Famously written about "the day the music died" - referring to the 1959 plane crash which killed rock'n'roll pioneers Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens - American Pie topped the Australian charts in 1972.
Madonna's cover of the song in 2000 also reached No.1.
McLean's handwritten lyrics of the song were auctioned off for more than $1.2 million in 2015, and the composition was added to the Library Of Congress National Recording Registry two years later.
The 77-year-old has also scored hits with his tracks Vincent (Starry Starry Night), Castles in the Air, And I Love You So, and with a cover of Roy Orbison's Crying.
"I am thrilled to be getting back to Australia with my band," McLean said.
"2022 marks the 50th anniversary from when American Pie landed at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart, and we will be celebrating.
"We'll be performing songs from the American Pie album plus many of the other hits that fans will be expecting to hear."
INXS' Andrew Farriss will be supporting McLean throughout the tour.
Tickets are on sale 9am Friday.
