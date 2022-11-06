Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

LIVE REVIEW: NTL Landmarks bask in sunshine and sunny arrangements on Rogue Scholar rooftop

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated November 7 2022 - 1:16pm, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE'S something about live music and rooftops which seems to create a special atmosphere.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.