THERE'S something about live music and rooftops which seems to create a special atmosphere.
Perhaps it's the thrill of it getting shut down courtesy of neighbourhood noise complaints (a very Novocastrian problem) and the thought of the police dragging the drummer away from his kit while he continues to pound the snare.
Maybe it's because The Beatles performed their final concert from a nondescript rooftop before the police anti-climatically ended the show, unbeknown to the show's historical significance.
Or simply, maybe it's all about the views.
Either way, NTL Landmarks' gig from the Rogue Scholar rooftop on Saturday afternoon was chilled experience.
The three-band show, plus DJs Lover Lamp, kicked off with the first public performance from ChaiChester, aka Patrick Truscott.
Dreamy indie-pop melodies, compelling melodies and a cohesive band, what's not to like? ChaiChester is one to watch.
Not Good, Not Bad have been one of the busiest bands in the Newcastle scene this year since the release of their eclectic debut album Retired To The Ground in July.
If you haven't heard it, check it out. It's one of the best local releases this year.
Even in four-piece mode - guitarist Madeleine Jackman was absent - Not Good, Not Bad were polished in their '80s-brand of indie-pop.
Teleah Hinchey's atmospheric synths conjured up the feelings of a John Hughes film, which frontwoman and bassist Jorden McKenzie built upon next to her partner and guitarist Tim Hinchey.
Let's Get High was performed with hypnotic energy and took on new meaning from Rogue Scholar's rooftop and We Should Just Be Friends is a genuinely great pop tune.
The gig proved so popular a nearby resident was taking in the show from his apartment balcony, which led to Tim Hinchey yelling in jest, "you didn't buy a ticket."
The rooftop's black and white chequered floor was mostly full by the time NTL Landmarks stepped onto the makeshift stage.
The show was the Newcastle indie four-piece's first in several months and was the launch for their latest single Car Rides, off their forthcoming six-track EP Still Frames.
Perhaps in a nod to the aforementioned Beatles' famous rooftop show, NTL Landmarks opened with a cover of Ticket To Ride sung by drummer Alex Thorpe.
"Yeah, we wrote that one," frontman and guitarist Ryan Williams joked before launching into their jangly single Wild.
NTL Landmarks took a while to lock in with each other, and Williams' vocal was a tad flat, as the rooftop presented difficulties in terms of sound.
However, there's a real joy to NTL Landmarks' brand of sparkling indie rock. Case in point is Wild.
The lyrics might deal with existential dread in face of the pandemic, but the shimmering arrangement propels the track to an euphoric space.
There were traces of The Triffids, as well as the more modern sounds of Spacey Jane on their new dream-pop single, Car Rides, where bassist Gillian Adamson took lead vocals.
The resident in the nearby apartment seemed to enjoy the free show, offering the band a wave after an enthusiastic shout out from Williams.
Fitting in with the rooftop theme, NTL Landmarks also ripped out a cover of Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel's Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me).
Sunshine, quality live music, and on top of a brewery. What more could you ask for?
It certainly made you smile.
