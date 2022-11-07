The Jets, who opened the season with back-to-back wins but then lost two in a row, are back at McDonald Jones Stadium this Saturday afternoon and things won't get any easier with firing unbeaten leaders Melbourne City their next opponents.
Meanwhile, there were some promising signs as a new-look Jets women's side had their first hit-out against A-League opposition in a trial game against Western Sydney on Saturday.
Newcastle open their 2022-23 campaign on the road against Brisbane on November 19 in the wake of a sprint-like, five-week pre-season.
Sitting 10th before the penultimate contest of the CS and just inside the qualification line for a Championship Tour return next year, Cibilic's points from Brazil will improve his tally ahead of the series finale in Hawaii from November 26.
Ahead of Brazil, Baum was 13th on the standings and needing a huge result to break into the top five. She will rise two places but only two of the five CT spots remain up for grabs with one CS event remaining.
Wests are striving for a third straight Tom Locker Cup crown while Stockton are featuring in their first final since last holding the trophy aloft in 2008-09.
"Anyone that's not familiar with Brian, it won't take you long to get to know what sort of man he is," O'Brien said.
"He's won four titles with Leeds; so he knows what winning looks like, he has had to start up a franchise in Toronto, but what you see with him is what you get.
"He will be very strong culturally with standards. He will be great for our group, he's a man's man, and he will be great for me."
Young is playing for the hosts, who are also headed for a semi-final appearance.
The Blasters were convincing in all three games played over two days on the Central Coast.
The finals will be contested in February at a yet to be determined venue.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.