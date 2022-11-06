Where's Jimmy, Catpiss - Hamilton Station Hotel
Brad Cox, with El Grande - Cambridge Hotel (main room)
Loons, with Midway, Unpretty, Lost Plaza - Cambridge Hotel (warehouse)
Ray Beadle , Hayley Jensen, The Soul Movers - Dashville
Elton Out Of The Closet - Civic Theatre
Letz Zep (UK) - Newcastle City Hall
The Black Sorrows, with Piper Butcher - Lizotte's
Alpine White, with Grub, Tyrants - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Craterface, Ruumi, Regikay, Baby Jack, Love David - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Skeletal Remains (USA), with Talker, Flaming Wrekage, Carnal Viscera, Human Failure - Newcastle Hotel
Crowded House, with Boy & Bear, The Waifs, Maistrato - Bimbadgen
Dean Lewis, with Blake Rose - Civic Theatre
Cult Classic ft. Shady Nasty, Downgirl, Fungas, Bloody Hell, Dust, Well?, Doris, Boycott, Resident, Saylor and the Flavor, Slow Cinema, Good Glow, Worst Actors, Unpretty, Sugar - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
The Black Sorrows, with Mal Woods - Lizotte's
Jebediah, with Dallas Crane - Cambridge Hotel (main room)
The Australian Pearl Jam Show - Cambridge Hotel (warehouse)
The Black Sorrows, with Piper Butcher - Lizotte's
V, Big Echo, Errand Boy, Alana Mundi - Hamilton Station Hotel
CJ Stranger - Royal Hotel Dungog
