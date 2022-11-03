25 years of the yellow bin Advertising Feature

Local residents may be surprised to learn that we have been recycling at home via the yellow-top bin for 25 years.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the service for Cessnock, Lake Macquarie and Maitland residents and businesses. These councils were the first in the Hunter region to offer the fortnightly collection service. They formed a not-for-profit company called Hunter Resource Recovery (HRR).



HRR administers the service on behalf of these councils and Singleton Council, which joined the company in 2014.



Initially servicing some 96,000 homes each fortnight, the service has now grown to 151,000 in 25 years.

Company CEO Roger Lewis has been there since the very beginning. He has witnessed the strong community support for the service and directly attributes the company's success to residents' desire to recycle right and care for the environment.

The simple act of recycling has directly contributed to a healthier local environment by recycling more than 750,000 tonnes of products - enough to fill 20 million wheelie bins.

HRR acknowledges the long-standing relationship with Solo Resource Recovery, which has been contracted to collect, sort and recycle all products since 1997.

"Local residents should be proud of their achievements," Mr Lewis said. "The simple act of recycling has had such a mammoth environmental benefit and has assured a cleaner future for our children and grandchildren. This is extremely important as we celebrate National Recycling Week.

"Through HRR's education programs, plus the REAL Team inspection program, it is acknowledged that we have some of the cleanest product recovered in the state. This is a direct result of the community supporting recycling and all residents should own these results."

In Cessnock, more than 25,000 residents recycle about 150kg a year; over 25 years this is equivalent to 3.4 million wheelie bins. That means 793,000 cubic metres kept from going to landfill.

In Lake Macquarie, more than 83,000 residents recycle around 200kg a year, which over 25 years is equivalent to 11 million wheelie bins, saving 2.56 million cubic metres from landfill.

More than 34,5000 Maitland residents recycle around 160kg a year, which over 25 years is equivalent to 4.4 million wheelie bins - that's more than one million cubic metres kept from landfill.

In Singleton, 9260 residents recycle around 150kg a year. Over 25 years, this is equivalent to 1.2 million wheelie bins, saving 280,000 cubic metres from landfill.

"Perhaps many do not realise the significance of undertaking this daily task, however you just need to read the results to see that every person, every day is making a positive contribution," Mr Lewis said.



"Twenty million wheelie bin loads of recyclables - that's really impressive. On behalf of our member councils, we wish to thank each resident for their ongoing support."



The Hunter Resource Recovery's display at the 2022 Living Smart Festival.