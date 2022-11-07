'He jumped up, grabbed a knife and come at me': accused killer claims

A MAN accused of murdering Christopher Ward at a unit in Broadmeadow last year claims the 56-year-old became angry about his missing drugs, picked up a knife and came towards him in the moments before the fatal confrontation.
Mr Conway, now 47, gave evidence on Wednesday, admitting to stabbing Mr Ward once in the stomach but claiming he did so in response to Mr Ward approaching him with a knife.
"He was saying he still hasn't got his drugs," Mr Conway said of Mr Ward. "I said: "oh well, I haven't got it. Then he's just jumped up, got up and grabbed a knife and come at me. I've just grabbed a knife that was hanging on a door and I stabbed him as he come towards me. I guess I thought he was going to stab me."
When quizzed by defence barrister Dennis Stewart on his intention at the time of the stabbing, Mr Conway said: "I didn't really have an intention. I didn't really think, I just turned around and done it. I didn't want to get stabbed. I've been stabbed before. It's not nice."
Mr Conway said he had seen Mr Ward inject himself with methamphetamine a number of times at his unit in Broadmeadow Road and then noticed his demeanour change as he began doing "stupid things".
Mr Conway said he wasn't irritated or angry by Mr Ward's drug affected behaviour, saying he had "seen it all before". But he said Mr Ward began getting angry and frustrated when he noticed his ice was missing.
Mr Conway claimed Mr Ward said something about "stabbing" and in response Mr Conway went and got a knife and placed it in front of Mr Ward and said: "If you're going to stab me, stab me. I'll fight you with my hands."
Mr Ward, Mr Conway said, did not want to fight and Mr Conway went into the garage for about five minutes. When he emerged, he claimed Mr Ward approached him with the knife and Mr Conway stabbed him once.
The trial continues.
