LETTERS: First-hand look at under-the-pump staff

It would have been easy to grizzle and say this shouldn't happen in a modern hospital, but I don't know how the triage, admission and medical staff could be expected to do better? A bit like selling to the market, you never know the demand for each day. Talk about being under the pump. A triage person advised there was a shortage of available doctors, and the wait would be tedious; thanking those that had already waited a long time for their patience.