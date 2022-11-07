LETTERS: First-hand look at under-the-pump staff

WE needed to get emergency medical treatment around 5pm on Friday and we were hoping there were not many people were waiting at John Hunter Hospital's emergency department.
Wow, people plastered to the walls like portraits in Le Louvre; and couldn't get in the door. We came back at 9.30pm and there were still 40 people there. We stayed and had to wait many hours, as did many others, thinking our own condition must be a higher priority than each other's.
It would have been easy to grizzle and say this shouldn't happen in a modern hospital, but I don't know how the triage, admission and medical staff could be expected to do better? A bit like selling to the market, you never know the demand for each day. Talk about being under the pump. A triage person advised there was a shortage of available doctors, and the wait would be tedious; thanking those that had already waited a long time for their patience.
When we finally got through the doors to the medical treatment there were further waits to see a doctor, but the support staff were continually monitoring our needs. The eventual treatment provided by the doctors was professional, empathetic and reassuring. Our treatment was not compromised by the pressure of numbers waiting and no one near death died.
The whole emergency team performance was impressive under such testing conditions, proceeding with a measured and calm response, treating each person's needs with empathy and proper consideration. Not a frown or cranky face did we see. Quite the opposite. Impressive, I thought.
IT was pleasing to see more Hunter legends of their sports in Joey Peters, Craig Johnston and Liesl Tesch gain entry into the Sport NSW Hall of Champions.
The early 2020s will be remembered as a slow start to the decade with the numerous circumstances that have impacted communities with lifestyle, physical and mental health.
Sport can assist communities rise above such challenges and play a key role in community recovery. The identification of sporting legends that have traversed many difficult situations to achieve their greatness are awe-inspiring to both young and old, male and female, and assist in the development of community aspirations and resilience.
The Hunter Sports Hall of Fame similarly brings this to a more local context, so it would be ideal to bring these athletes into the history books locally for future generations.
I SAT watching the Sunday evening news which, in part, detailed the circus direct from the US regarding the upcoming candidates for President, which many believe is mainly based on financial backing and support from the likes of the gun lobby and other interested monetary concerns.
I fail to understand why the minority of Australians want this country to be become a republic and follow such a system as the US which has been proven over recent years to neglect those less fortunate American citizens.
In the interim it is my belief we need to maintain our allegiance to the King and current government guidelines to ensure some sense of stability in our own country given the current and rather fragile world environment.
LLOYD Davies, (Short Takes, 4/11), wonder no more.
There is no way in the world that I would ever support any sort of compensation for anyone who has made the conscious decision to move near a licensed premises, and quite frankly, I think this is a completely ludicrous notion.
I thought my stance would have been rather obvious, because, as I have inexplicably found myself having to state ad nauseam, I believe that when it comes to moving near a licensed premises, it immediately becomes a case of buyer beware.
A change of business hours is always highly likely for absolutely any business of any kind, and I would argue that this fact is extremely common knowledge.
I also think you'll find that the proximity to a pub or club is usually reflected in the original purchase or rental price of any residence anyway.
So I feel that any sensible buyer or renter would take note of this as well before moving.
LABOR MP Ed Husic hit the nail right on the head when he said a glut of greed was the problem with gas prices in the country.
There is enough gas produced in Australia to supply the domestic market at very low prices, but due to the price of gas on the export market, the gas companies sell possibly 90 per cent of it overseas.
These companies need to be pulled into line very quickly and reminded that the product they are selling is coming out of our ground and we need it here, stuff your greed and supply our domestic supply now or your contract will be terminated.
I DON'T want to put too fine a point on it Adz Carter, ("City shouldn't be treated like quiet suburb", Letters, 7/11), but the overwhelming majority of people moving into the city are old, boring, suburban empty-nesters downsizing. What the city needs is smaller, more affordable apartments that young, single people could afford. Then you'd have less complaints and a more vibrant nightlife.
SOME Labor voters still remember Bryce Gaudry. He was dumped by his party. As a result, some members of Newcastle Labor resigned, and some were expelled for supporting Bryce. The Newcastle branch of the Labor Party was gutted. One election later, Labor lost one of the safest seats in the country. Anyone who moves against a popular member like Sonia Hornery should consider those facts.
I UNDERSTAND that the Australian families of the ISIS fighters must be repatriated. I am just staggered though, Steven Busch describing their husbands as "misguided"! ("Show some compassion, people", Letters 5/11). Even the most elementary search into what it means to be an ISIS fighter will reveal that the word "misguided" is hopelessly inadequate.
CHURCH step cleaning may well be done by contractors, Dave Wilson (Short Takes, 5/11), but it is well known that the filth inside is swept away by its own employees.
MELBOURNE were the better team. No shots on goal for the Jets; quite dismal. The penalties ... seriously. Nani's dive was quite theatrical. He comically grabbed the wrong leg as he rolled. But then he has been a big player in a league that felt such things were necessary. VAR for the second one after everyone played on ... I'd better start a weekly column.
BACK to your disappointing normal Jets.
I ASSUME Pat Cummins is relieved that Australia is eliminated from the World Cup finals so that he doesn't have to keep flying around the country adding to our emissions.
WHEN reading any comment in these pages I have found it is important to read the written word and not place my own interpretation on the comment. A contributor on 7/10 stated I attempted to blame Labor for Robodebt. My original comment included a statement that the scheme, in principle, was justified to stop the gaming of centreline. How this can be contrived to blame Labor is beyond my cognitive ability.
