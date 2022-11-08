Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Elite riesling rises from reunion of Hunter winemaker Andrew Margan and mate Ado Huesgen at Mosel River vineyard

By John Lewis
November 9 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Margan, his son Ollie and Ado Huesgen in the Trabener Wurzgarten vineyard high above the Mosel River.

AT this month's 2022 Canberra International Riesling Challenge a German Mosel Region wine called the Huesgen and Margan 2019 Trabener Wurzgarten won an Elite ranking with 96 out of 100 in the open vintage dry class.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.