A reunion came in 2018 when the Margans holidayed in Germany and spent a day with the Huesgens, during which Andrew and Ado resolved to make a Mosel riesling together. It was a case of "his vineyard and grapes and my winemaking", says Andrew, who had never made riesling during his 50 vintages. He and Ado chose an old vine block known for 100 years as Trabener Wurzgarten and in October 2019 Andrew and his wife Lisa returned to the Mosel and picked six tonnes of riesling grapes and took them back to Ado's winery. Andrew recalls that going into a winery presided over by Ado's traditional German winemaker was always going to have its difficulties "given my limited German and his limited English".