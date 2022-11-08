AT this month's 2022 Canberra International Riesling Challenge a German Mosel Region wine called the Huesgen and Margan 2019 Trabener Wurzgarten won an Elite ranking with 96 out of 100 in the open vintage dry class.
Remarkably it was an achievement that had a genesis 34 years ago when Andrew Margan and Ado Huesgen, a young German intern winemaker, worked together on the Tyrrell's vintage night shift.
Andrew, now chief winemaker-CEO of Broke-based Margan Wines, and Ado, whose family have made wine in Mosel since 1735, became good pals and kept in touch over the years.
Back from Australia, Ado set about renewing the family wine brand, buying seven hectares of some top vineyards on steep slatey slopes above Mosel River and establishing his winery.
A reunion came in 2018 when the Margans holidayed in Germany and spent a day with the Huesgens, during which Andrew and Ado resolved to make a Mosel riesling together. It was a case of "his vineyard and grapes and my winemaking", says Andrew, who had never made riesling during his 50 vintages. He and Ado chose an old vine block known for 100 years as Trabener Wurzgarten and in October 2019 Andrew and his wife Lisa returned to the Mosel and picked six tonnes of riesling grapes and took them back to Ado's winery. Andrew recalls that going into a winery presided over by Ado's traditional German winemaker was always going to have its difficulties "given my limited German and his limited English".
"It was important, however, that I used the winemaking techniques that I knew in making Hunter semillon."
The 2019 Mosel grapes were ripe and had a lot of botrytis and, happily from his Hunter experience, Andrew knew how to work with botrytis fruit. The result, says Andrew, was a riesling made in a dry style with great depth of flavour and natural acidity, which was bottled early and shipped to Australia in July 2020.
COVID meant Andrew had to oversee via zoom and sans botrytis a Mosel 2020 very different from 2019.
No 2021 vintage was possible but last month Andrew, Lisa and son Oliver returned to Mosel and harvested a drought-hit four tonnes of 2022 fruit. Andrew again used Aussie methods for a wine that his German winemaker colleague was "much more understanding of what I was doing".
The 2022 International Riesling Challenge-winning 2019 vintage is sold out, the 2020 sells at $65 a bottle at the Broke cellar door and margan.com.au. The 2022 will be released next year.
THIS beguiling Huesgen & Margan 2020 Trabener Wurzgarten Riesling unites German Mosel and Aussie Hunter wine expertise. It's brassy tinted straw, passionfruit-scented and with vibrant ruby grapefruit front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows lychee, lime zest, ginger and mineral elements and a finish of slatey acid.
PRICE: $65.
DRINK WITH: Hiramasa kingfish sashimi.
AGEING: seven years.
RATING: 5.5 stars
A MIX of 80% grenache and 20% cinsault from France's Provence area, the Val Soleu 2021 Rosé has 12.5% alcohol, pale salmon pink hues and rose petal scents. The front palate has crisp blueberry flavour, the middle palate strawberry, pomegranate, citrus and gunmetal and steely acid at the finish. At Vintage Cellars and singlevineyards.com.
PRICE: $30.
DRINK WITH: antipasto.
AGEING: two years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
FROM Italy's Trentino area, the Castel Firmian 2021 Lagrein is from a grape variety grown there since the 17th century. This has 13% alcohol, inky purple hues, bouquet garni scents and intense black cherry front-palate flavour. The middle displays plum, briar, licorice and mocha oak and the finish minty tannins. At singlevineyards.com
PRICE: $55.
DRINK WITH: osso bucco.
AGEING: nine years.
RATING: 5 stars
