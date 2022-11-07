Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

The best view from the top of Port Stephens

By Damon Cronshaw
November 8 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The view from Tomaree Head in Port Stephens on Monday. Picture by Craig Johnston

"Guess where I am," Newcastle's Craig Johnston said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.