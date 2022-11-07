"Guess where I am," Newcastle's Craig Johnston said.
We'd call Craig for a quote on a football story. He was at the top of Tomaree Head. It was pretty much the perfect place for him to be, having just returned from six months in Europe, which he lamented had gone downhill and become homogeneous due to globalisation.
Craig [famous, of course, for winning titles with Liverpool FC] had been playing golf with Sterlo [famous, of course, for winning titles with Parramatta Eels] at Nelson Bay Golf Club at the weekend to raise money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
Craig texted us a photo of the cracking view from the top of Port Stephens. We thought we'd share it because, well, it reminds us of the saying "the harder the climb, the better the view".
Speaking of overseas trips, Cardiff Heights' Andrew and Bill Whitbread-Brown are on holiday in Vietnam.
"We have been out for dinner and a few drinks," Andrew said.
"Our lovely room in Hanoi has no wine glasses or even glasses. We bought a bottle of wine from a place downstairs and next door. Luckily we have coffee cups. Very twee."
Note the bottle of red wine from the Hunter's Wyndham label.
Good evening Vietnam, eh.
Kerry Power, of Maryland, says she was disappointed that Saturday's "Today In History" bit of Topics did not include "the most important event of all: Guy Fawkes Day".
"Remember the glorious fifth of November," Kerry said, quoting a famous children's nursery rhyme.
The next part goes like this: "Gunpowder, treason and plot. I see no reason why gunpowder treason should ever be forgot".
Kerry added: "It's said that Fawkes should be remembered as the only man who ever entered the Houses of Parliament with the right intentions; he must not have considered Psalm 100:4, quoted in Today's Text [in Topics] on the same page".
The Psalm quote was: "Enter his gates with thanksgiving, and his courts with praise. Give thanks to him; bless his name!"
And bless fireworks, too.
This from Boolaroo astronomy buff Col Maybury: "Tonight, if clear, should show a spectacular eclipse of the moon".
"The Earth's shadow will blot out the light from the moon and a large red orb will float in the eastern sky after 9pm. Bar Beach car park is a great place to view it.
"The planet Uranus may also be visible in binoculars as it is very close to the moon."
The total lunar eclipse will turn the moon a reddish colour.
The eclipse starts around 8.09pm and ends at 11.49pm.
The total eclipse - when the moon is fully red - will last from 9.16pm to 10.41pm.
