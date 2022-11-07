Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Surinder Singh, 31, faces Newcastle Local Court over fatal crash at Tighes Hill on November 5

By Nick Bielby
Updated November 7 2022 - 1:23pm, first published 12:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver in court after passenger thrown from vehicle in fatal crash

A driver involved in a crash that killed his passenger at Tighes Hill on Saturday night remains in custody after his first court appearance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.