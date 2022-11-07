Driver in court after passenger thrown from vehicle in fatal crash

A driver involved in a crash that killed his passenger at Tighes Hill on Saturday night remains in custody after his first court appearance.
Surinder Singh, 31, sat handcuffed in the dock in Newcastle Local Court on Monday during a brief mention of the charges he faces - dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death. Mr Singh did not apply for bail.
He was arrested on Sunday afternoon following his release from John Hunter Hospital where he was being treated for minor injuries sustained in the crash on Maitland Road, near the intersection of Henry Street, just after 11pm on Saturday.
Police said Mr Singh was driving a Hyundai i30 east when the vehicle left the road and hit a power pole -splitting the car and throwing his passenger, who died at the scene.
Mr Singh freed himself from the wreckage and was treated by paramedics before he was taken to hospital.
The scene was examined by specialist NSW Police Crash Investigation Unit officers.
Mr Singh will face court again on January 19.
