Newcastle container terminal could go ahead if Port of Newcastle pays to upgrade its lease according to Perrottet governments amendments to Greg Piper's port bill

By Editorial
November 8 2022 - 8:00am
Greg Piper speaks to his Bill.

IT was the Newcastle Herald that forced the NSW Coalition government back in 2016 to finally confirm the existence of secret port commitment deeds the government kept hidden from the parliament during the privatisation of the state's major trading ports during 2013 and 2014.

