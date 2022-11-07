Newcastle Herald
Strong entries shift market for $1 million The Hunter

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 7 2022 - 7:30pm
In the Congo, left, falling to champion Anamoe in the Run To The Rose at Kembla last year. Picture by Anna Warr

Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained In The Congo was the new favourite for the $1 million The Hunter on Monday after strong nominations for Saturday's 1300m race at Newcastle left the place of Waihaha Falls in serious doubt.

