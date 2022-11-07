Stockton, Newcastle and Bush Blues captain Nick Foster says players have one last chance to put up their hand for NSW Country Championships selection.
Newcastle's team for the upcoming tournament is expected to be named later this week following back-to-back T20 Regional Bash matches at No.1 Sportsground.
The larger representative squad, split into the Newcastle Blasters and Lake Mac Attack for the ongoing T20 carnival, clash in what shapes as a finals decider on Thursday (6pm). Both outfits are undefeated so far with top of the pool progressing to play-offs at North Sydney Oval.
The Blasters also host Central Coast Rush on Tuesday (6pm).
Stockton's Logan Weston and City's Ben Patterson have been called into the Blasters side, marking their first time in Newcastle colours since joining the first-grade competition this season.
"Patto is a good cricketer and Logan has been doing pretty well for us [Stockton] so far, and is well credentialed," Foster said.
"They certainly add a lot to our team [Blasters].
"Obviously country championships is only a week-and-a-half away so there's a good opportunity for players in both the Blasters and Attack to press claims."
Last weekend Blasters and Attack each notched up a win against the Hunter Thoroughbreds at Thornton.
Lake Mac previously opened their account against Central Coast at No.1.
Josh McTaggart (Blasters) and Jack Hartigan (Attack) are both potential injury concerns.
Dylan Hunter (Attack) is unavailable. He scored 120 runs off 60 balls for Sydney University on Sunday.
The NSW Country Championships are scheduled for Tamworth from November 18 to 20.
BLASTERS: Aaron Wivell, Logan Weston, Nathan Hudson, Jake Montgomery, Ben Egan, Ben Patterson, Dylan Robertson, Josh Claridge, Ben Balcomb, Nick Foster, Aaron Bills, Josh McTaggart, Josh Bennett.
ATTACK: Jeff Goninan, Jack Hartigan, Jed Dickson, Adrian Chad, Joey Gillard, Daniel Chillingworth, Dan Bailey, Matt Bench, Pat Magann, Adam Winchester, Dan Williams, Jeremy Nunan, Riley Urquhart.
