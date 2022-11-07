Merewether wheelchair athlete Christie Dawes has finished sixth at the New York Marathon, recording a career-best time for the "brutal" US course.
The seven-time Paralympian, aged 42, stopped the clock in one hour, 51 minutes and 40 seconds (1:51:40).
"A great way to round out a great trip. Sixth place and a personal best time for this brutal NY course," Dawes posted on social media following Monday's race (AEDT).
MORE IN SPORT:
Susannah Scaroni (1:42:43) took out the women's wheelchair contest from Manuela Schar (1:45:11) with Australia's Madison de Rozario (1:45:24) collecting bronze.
In the men's wheelchair event Marcel Hug (1:25:26) broke the course record to claim his fifth New York title with Daniel Romanchuk (1:27:38) and Jetze Plat (1:31:28) rounding out the podium.
Last month in back-to-back marathons, Dawes finished sixth in Chicago and 10th in London. She also raced the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.