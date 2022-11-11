Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Artist James Drinkwater uses ballet to tell a uniquely Australian story about William Dobell

By Scott Bevan
November 11 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

James Drinkwater doesn't wait for opportunities. He creates them. His affability and enthusiasm means he is also good at creating friendships. So when opportunities and friends intersect in James Drinkwater's life, magic can happen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.