LETTERS: High speed rail wouldn't be a silver bullet

PHILLIP O'Neill nails it with his preference for "High speed versus fast rail", (Herald, 7/11).
HSR will be 'pie in the sky' for commuter rail between Newcastle, Central Coast and Sydney.
What matters to commuters is the door-to-door journey time from home to work.
HSR would be slow-quick-slow with congestion at both ends in getting to and from the HSR stations (Cameron Park and Olympic Park) and no intermediate stops, also very high fares.
Logically, the first HSR rail link would be Sydney-Canberra en route to Melbourne combined with targeted spending to accelerate the limited express intercity rail link between the Hunter and Sydney.
Two hours between Broadmeadow and Central by 2030 would be a modest start.
It was achieved in the steam age over the longer distance from the old Newcastle station.
PHILLIP O'Neill's comments on High-Speed Rail (HSR) and economics are interesting, ("High speed versus fast rail", Herald, 7/11).
Having recently travelled through the UK and Europe using HSR on many occasions, I believe its value lies not in short journeys, ie, the 120km between Newcastle and Sydney, but in the connection of long-distance destinations such as Brisbane or Canberra and Melbourne and maybe Adelaide or Cairns.
The reality is that the commute to get to a HSR hub would soak up any time saved on a short journey.
Longer journeys allow the opportunity to compete with airlines or coaches.
Unless there are frequent, say four services a day, between capital cities and limited intermediate stops there is little point in HSR.
A new line would have to avoid the very expensive geographic challenges of the current route.
As O'Neill suggests, following the M1 makes Cameron Park a sensible station location.
A light rail extension from Newcastle could provide the linkage with the CBD and also transport for western Newcastle well.
Maybe I am dreaming to think that a sensible solution could come from the $500 million promised by the federal government to provide a faster rail connection for our cities. The idea of a bullet train seems extremely fanciful.
Having ridden on trains capable of consistently travelling at speeds over 250km/h I believe that fast train solutions are possible providing that there is a political will to prioritise people over freight, probably by building dedicated passenger lines.
PHILLIP O'Neill's excellently timed and considered piece is a must read in my view, ("High speed versus fast rail", Herald, 7/11).
To ensure we keep some of our region's future in our hands, we must applaud this piece and do justice to each of our responses. For me, I can see the merits of Phillip's arguments, but I worry that by accepting second best, we become a second rate region.
We should do both HSR and fast rail, because they are mutually exclusive inevitably.
The problems fixed by both, such as HSR connectivity between the Sydney region and the Newcastle-Hunter regions, along with fast rail multi-station accessibility is the smart mix long-term for mine.
We should accept nothing less than first rate solutions and outcomes for infrastructure that are mutually supporting.
CHRIS Minns' promise to make the rental market fairer should be a major worry to every landlord in NSW and every potential renter out there.
I say this because in my view the reason for our rental shortage is caused by uncertainty in the market making many landlords question if having a rental property is worth the stress.
In recent years I have had one tenant leave behind $30,000 in damages and one other leave behind a $12,000 repair bill, leaving my wife and I genuinely scared by the industry to the point we have sold all but one property.
Both were long-term tenants paying less than market rent. While I know it's okay to landlord bash, there are always two sides to a story.
Sure we need a better system; one that offers equal protection to landlords and tenants alike. There also needs to be incentives for mum and dad investors to get into the rental investment market and certainty in any incentives offered by both state and federal governments.
On the Labor government's promise to build one million new homes, this will only push up the cost of building new homes for the thousands of young families wanting to build their first home and will have little or no real impact on the short term rental shortfall.
UNFORTUNATELY many of the readers of the Newcastle Herald won't be around to experience the real consequences of global climate change. This includes myself. Our children and grandchildren will, however. Let's all get on board and help support a rapid change to renewable energy instead of living in the past. Three cheers for the sun, wind and moving water.
CARL Stevenson's 'simple maths' about renewables is actually 'simplistic maths'. Carl says that because a solar panel produces efficient energy only about 35 per cent of the time, there is no way renewables with storage can power our grid 80 per cent of the time. Does Carl really think engineers and scientists are that stupid? The thing is, Carl, there is more than one solar panel and the plan is to install enough of them, plus wind generators, to supply, say three times the amount required for daytime peak power demand and to store the excess. That would come to about 105 per cent of our needs but some forward-thinking projects are looking at 200 per cent of our needs or more, producing an export commodity. You're welcome.
A SHORT history of the B52 bomber: It was used in the US war against Vietnam to carpet bomb civilian and military targets. Same again in Afghanistan. Much destruction, no victory. Now they want to use them against China. Diego Garcia is too far away and Guam is too close. China may drag its feet over invading Taiwan until 2049 but the US would like them to jump sooner. So, time to provoke, and Australia is just sitting here anxious to have a big target painted on its back. What's the worst that could happen? Just more collateral murder.
DURING the clean-up after the floods, I have seen many items of wooden furniture being smashed and sent to the rubbish dump. In my opinion, much of the furniture is salvageable, except for that made from chipboard and MDF. I understand that the flood victims can see the opportunity to have their furniture replaced by insurance but such waste creates an impost for all of us, as premiums will be increased to cover costs. And the same applies to electrical appliances - surely they can be dried and repaired? We have become a throw-away society and that comes at a cost. Times are tough and we all need to tighten our belts to see us through.
FINALLY, South Australia's Brian Measday realises that the unelected union is a useless millionaires club and we have nothing to replace money to fund the country if we abandon mining. Welcome to reality Brian I'll shout you a few gins at the KW2 bar next time I'm in Radelaide to celebrate your awakening.
DAVE Wilson asks who cleans the church steps. I don't know the answer to that, but I do know that Eleanor Rigby picks up the rice in the church where a wedding has been.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.