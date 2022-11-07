LETTERS: High speed rail wouldn't be a silver bullet

CARL Stevenson's 'simple maths' about renewables is actually 'simplistic maths'. Carl says that because a solar panel produces efficient energy only about 35 per cent of the time, there is no way renewables with storage can power our grid 80 per cent of the time. Does Carl really think engineers and scientists are that stupid? The thing is, Carl, there is more than one solar panel and the plan is to install enough of them, plus wind generators, to supply, say three times the amount required for daytime peak power demand and to store the excess. That would come to about 105 per cent of our needs but some forward-thinking projects are looking at 200 per cent of our needs or more, producing an export commodity. You're welcome.