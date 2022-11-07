A QUICK response time from the Fire and Rescue team at Morisset has saved a home from complete destruction.
Shortly after midday Monday emergency services received a call out to a garbage bin fire at a home in Bonnells Bay.
What started as a small job was upgraded to a structure fire when the flames began to enter the eaves of the property and the roof space.
Two more fire trucks were called to the scene and the "rapid deployment of hoses and crew saw firefighters extinguish the fire and save the home" according to a report from Fire and Rescue NSW.
The home suffered minimal damage, but the flames were so intense they melted the property's water tank. No one was injured in the fire.
