Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Four-car crash at intersection of Lake and Newcastle Link roads Wallsend

Updated November 8 2022 - 8:31am, first published 8:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the four-car crash on Tuesday. Picture by Sage Swinton

ONE man has been hospitalised after a four-car crash at Wallsend on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.