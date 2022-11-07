ONE man has been hospitalised after a four-car crash at Wallsend on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Lake Road and Newcastle Link Road about 7.30am.
Four cars were involved in the crash and police quickly shutdown several eastbound lanes to allow paramedics to access the scene.
IN THE NEWS:
Four patients were assessed by NSW Ambulance crews. One man, believed to be aged in his 50s, suffered a neck injury in the crash and was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
Motorists have been advised to use caution when travelling through the area and reduce speed.
Emergency services remained on scene at 8.20am.
