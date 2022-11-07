POLICE are appealing for the public's help to find missing 13-year-old girl Amelia.
According to police she was last seen by a family member at 8.20am on Monday at Raymond Terrace.
She was last seen wearing a school uniform which consisted of light blue polo shirt, dark blue pants, and black Nike shoes.
Amelia is described as Caucasian in appearance, 155-160 centimetres tall, brown shoulder length hair with blonde streaks, and several nose piercings.
"Amelia is not in trouble, we only want to ensure that she is safe," a statement from police said.
Anyone who sees Amelia or knows her whereabouts is urged to give Raymond Terrace police a call on 49837599. Callers can remain anonymous.
