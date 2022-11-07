Newcastle Herald
MISSING: Have you seen Amelia? Missing from Raymond Terrace

Updated November 8 2022 - 8:44am, first published 8:30am
Have you seen this girl?

POLICE are appealing for the public's help to find missing 13-year-old girl Amelia.

