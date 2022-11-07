MISSING PERSON: John Davidson, 72, was last seen at Mount Hutton

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate an elderly man missing from the Lake Macquarie area.
John Davidson, aged 72, was last seen at a home on Tennent Road, Mount Hutton, about 9am Monday.
When he could not be located, police were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts. Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare as he lives with dementia.
John is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175 centimetres tall, with medium build and grey hair.
He may have been wearing jeans and white joggers.
John is known to go on regular walks in the Mount Hutton, Charlestown and Gateshead areas.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Lake Macquarie police, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.