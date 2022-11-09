GREAT news for Novocastrians about the Port of Newcastle possibly becoming a container hub, ("Terminal velocity", Newcastle Herald 9/11). However, be careful about what you wish for.
A Sydney metropolitan paper on Tuesday reported that modelling in 2018 by Deloitte Access Economics suggested a container terminal at the Port of Newcastle would take hundreds of thousands of trucks off Sydney's roads. I think that it should be accepted that the seaborne transportation of coal from Newcastle will likely continue well into the mid to long term future. In the not too distant future ship movements may escalate as coal continues to go out, and containers both arrive and depart. The one very important difference between coal and containers is that coal arrives by train on dedicated rail lines.
If containers are trucked to and from the Port of Newcastle using the existing roadways then the main routes into and out of the city will become intolerable for residents to live with, and drive upon.
At many international airports around the world passengers are transported from their point of entry at the airport to their departure gate by train. I have no expertise in this area but can I suggest the following? Would it be possible to have a dedicated train line transport the containers to and from a depot located well away from inhabited areas and nearer to the main road thoroughfares going north, south and west?
The Newcastle Herald's support for a proposed container terminal at the Port of Newcastle ignores the inevitable major impacts on the people of the city and suburbs. Guess what? Containers don't stay at the terminal once they arrive by ship. As the people of Fremantle in Western Australia have experienced, there are thousands of weekly truck and rail movements congesting roads, damaging tarmacs and infrastructure, and causing lengthy delays at rail crossings.
Where is the planning for Clyde Street and Glebe Road rail overpasses? What noise measurements and road use measurements are forecast for the people of Tighes Hill and Mayfield? What are the proposed transport routes? And who will bear the cost of the inevitable burden on our roads and rail system? There is a battle going on with the Department of Planning and Environment over the thousands of truck movements planned for the Paterson-Tocal-Bolwarra-East Maitland areas if the approval for the proposed expansion of the Martins Creek Quarry goes ahead.
I believe the residents of all of Greater Newcastle face a similar battle if the proposed container terminal gets the go-ahead. Open your eyes everyone, and be careful what you wish for.
WAITING times at John Hunter Hospital, plus most of the others, are now beyond anyone's imagination, but I believe there may be a solution.
I understand most medical practices are being bought out by investment companies that no longer bulk bill the patients because the government rebate is insufficient. Assuming many of these patients don't have the means to pay up front, a waiting line at a public hospital is inevitable.
If we count the number of private hospitals and doctors at private hospitals along with public hospitals and doctors, there are enough hospitals and doctors available. The proof? There are rarely line ups or waiting time at private hospitals.
Maybe a condition of approval for building and extending private hospitals should be that a percentage of patients be public patients and the government negotiate a bulk bill fee that would compensate for the cost of running a medical practice.
Maybe the Medicare levy should be increased. From my understanding it's still the same percentage of wages that was originally introduced, that was intended to provide free medical treatment for everyone.
It worked back then, why not now?
"OUR prison system is there ultimately to do one thing and that is: keep the people of NSW safe". That was NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet's response when asked why the visiting United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture was denied access to NSW prisons ("NSW approved jail visit before backflip", Herald 8/11).
This refusal was despite NSW having "previously committed to inspectors having unfettered access to state-run jails", as confirmed by the secretary of the federal Attorney-General's Department. This access accords with Australia's ratification, in 2009, of the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture.
So, the NSW prison system is only there to keep people locked up? Not to try to rehabilitate prisoners, or to re-educate them, or to teach them skills to help them fit back into society when they are ultimately released - which they must be? What is the government and Corrective Services afraid of in denying access to subcommittee members? Should we be concerned about how prisoners are being treated and, more important, whether that treatment is dehumanising them and making their eventual re-integration more difficult?
Or is the Premier simply engaging in some pre-election "tough on crime" talk? Regardless of the Premier's motives, the question remains: why has the subcommittee been refused access to NSW prisons?
THERE have been four inquiries into the money laundering that has occurred in the Star and Crown casinos and those held responsible have had, metaphorically speaking, their wrists slapped. While the CEO of Star did resign, followed by three senior executives. I believe it was a small price to pay for the company. Comparatively, in serious and proven criminal cases the offence of facilitating money laundering is a crime punishable by imprisonment of up to 25 years and substantial fines.
The inquiry into Crown found the company unfit to hold a casino licence and most of the board was sacked, but the fines issued were against the companies, not the management. Money laundering is big business and Australia has been listed by the US State Department as a "primary jurisdiction of concern" when it comes to the practice, largely through the real estate industry where housing transactions are used to cover movement of large sums.
After many years of indifference the Home Affairs Minister, Clare O'Neil, is about to investigate illegal visas schemes which have allowed sex traffick and other crimes, including allowing criminals to hide in Australia under false visas.
She has stated that our migration system is broken and revealed that tens of thousands of people might be unlawfully in Australia including many being exploited. We can only hope that this will result in more than a wrist-slapping solution.
WELL done to Greg Piper regarding Newcastle container terminal ('Terminal velocity', Newcastle Herald 9/11). Getting investment and jobs for Newcastle.
WHILE I am sorry that taxi owners have fallen victim to free market deregulation, I question why compensation is in order ('Taxi compo 'not enough'', Herald 9/11). Has anyone questioned the unacceptably inadequate "redundancy" provisions for many long-term employees who become retrenched due to no fault of their own?
THE NSW Department of Education is a workforce dominated by women. In primary schools, females make up well over 85 per cent of all staff. As a male teacher, I've always held a question as to why no targeted recruitment program operates to close the gap. Young children benefit from male role models as much as female role models.
IT is very brave of the young people from Rising Tide to protest against Whitehaven Coal, but I fear their efforts will be drowned out by raucous bleating of the billionaires voice to Parliament.
BRAVO Cake Boi Reece Hignell and lots of good wishes on your new venture ("Just desserts", Weekender, 5/11). Many of us have followed your journey from your first day on MasterChef Australia through to you opening your wonderful cafe Cakeboi. What a great success story and inspiration to others you have been. Thank you for sharing your Nan's culinary secrets and your Nan would be so proud of the boy from Mayfield as we Novocastrians all are.
I THINK it is a great pity that discussion regarding human-induced climate change is now strongly influenced by political comment. Of course there are notable exceptions, but on many occasions when I hear politicians talking about human-induced climate change, it is evident that scientific knowledge on the subject is in short supply.
I'M with you Mac Maguire (Short Takes, 8/11). For years, there has been talk of "revitalising" Newcastle, but a plethora of apartments in my opinion have ripped out the heart and soul of the city. Progress is one thing, but gentrification is another, and I do not think that there is anything positive about driving away affordable housing, businesses and livelihoods.
HANG up your boots by all means, Pat Garnet, but keep running without them, (Letters, 5/11). We all need each other. A huge thank you for everything.
