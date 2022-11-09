So, the NSW prison system is only there to keep people locked up? Not to try to rehabilitate prisoners, or to re-educate them, or to teach them skills to help them fit back into society when they are ultimately released - which they must be? What is the government and Corrective Services afraid of in denying access to subcommittee members? Should we be concerned about how prisoners are being treated and, more important, whether that treatment is dehumanising them and making their eventual re-integration more difficult?