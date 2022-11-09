Newcastle Herald
Letters: Rail line crucial in Newcastle container terminal bid to avoid truck movements

By Letters to the Editor
Updated November 10 2022 - 7:25am, first published 7:00am
Port of Newcastle harbours strong ambition for a container terminal, which was given a clearer path under a bill passed on Tuesday. Picture by Simone De Peak

GREAT news for Novocastrians about the Port of Newcastle possibly becoming a container hub, ("Terminal velocity", Newcastle Herald 9/11). However, be careful about what you wish for.

