Self-defence or murder? Jury to decide Broadmeadow stabbing case

WAS it self-defence, the fatal consequences of "mucking around" with a knife or murder?
The jury in Ian Conway's trial in Newcastle Supreme Court have began deliberating to determine exactly what happened inside a unit at Broadmeadow on March 7 last year when Mr Conway fatally stabbed 56-year-old Christopher Ward.
The crucial issue in Mr Conway's trial is whether Mr Ward had calmed down, after earlier behaving "erratically", and was sitting on a couch when he was stabbed or whether he was standing up, armed with a knife and advancing towards Mr Conway.
The witness said Mr Ward said he didn't want to and after some back and forth Mr Conway reached across the coffee table and lunged at Mr Ward with the knife, stabbing him once in the stomach.
"Ian was mucking around and just lunged at him with the knife," the witness said. "There was no blood or anything. I didn't think anything of it to be honest."
The witness said Mr Conway "panicked" when he saw Mr Ward's wound and claims he said Mr Ward was going to "dog" and he should "slit his throat".
"He was saying he still hasn't got his drugs," Mr Conway said of Mr Ward. "I said: "oh well, I haven't got it. Then he's just jumped up, got up and grabbed a knife and come at me. I've just grabbed a knife that was hanging on a door and I stabbed him as he come towards me. I guess I thought he was going to stab me."
During his closing address, Crown prosecutor Liam Shaw told the jury they should reject Mr Conway's version, but said even on his own account Mr Conway did not genuinely believe his actions were necessary to defend himself.
"He created a dangerous situation then in his evidence tries to use that situation to justify stabbing someone," Mr Shaw said.
Defence barrister Dennis Stewart used his closing address to attack the testimony of the key witness and point to sections of Mr Conway's evidence when he said he had been "honest, reliable and credible".
Even on his own account Ian Conway did not truly believe he needed to do what he did.- Crown prosecutor Liam Shaw said during his closing address.
IN THE NEWS:
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.