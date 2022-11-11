There's a lot to love about Huntlee Tavern, your family-friendly entertainment destination located in the hub of the Hunter Valley just off the M15 on Wine Country Drive at the new town of Huntlee.
Featuring lush interiors, gastronomic delights, solid bar line-up and weekly live entertainment this brand new venue was a finalist in six categories at the 2022 NSW AHA Awards including Best Family Friendly Venue, Best Meals $15 & under, Best Regional Development, Best Regional Wagering Venue and Best Regional Chef (Executive Chef Natalie Samaras).
On the night Huntlee was crowned joint winner in the Best Live Music Venue category (along with Beach Hotel Byron Bay) - a fantastic achievement.
Huntlee's weekly entertainment schedule includes RnB Fridays supported by local DJs weekly with a big party event once a month including Bombs Away, Teddy Cream, Savage, Rockafellas and Sneaky Sound System.
Saturday Huntlee Tavern supports the local music scene with live local acts as well as national and international tribute bands including ACDC, INXS, Bon Jovi, Jimmy Barnes, Rock Rhapsody and International group Lez Zeppelin. National touring bands like The Radiators and Thirsty Merc play here too.
When it came to designing and building Huntlee Tavern, owner Jason Gavin drew upon his 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry to work with Bergstrom Architects to create a design that would be modern but filled with charm and atmosphere. To say he has achieved that, and then some, would be an understatement.
The venue houses a bistro area that includes a large three-storey childrens playground, a kids entertainment room, seating for functions and an outdoor terrace that holds 100 people.
The other side of the hotel includes a lounge bar that doubles up as a live entertainment area, a public sports bar with TAB, a gaming room and a smoking balcony.
The Huntlee Tavern gastropub serves up lashings of your favourites made from locally sourced products providing a farm to plate experience you'll be itching to tell your friends about. On the menu, you'll find great steaks and ribs, pizzas, vegan dishes and a great line-up for the kids.
The bars at the Huntlee showcase a healthy line-up of fresh beer and cider, and can shake up a delicious menu of cheeky cocktails. From classics sours and martinis to inventive creations like their blueberry cosmo and lots of weekly specials. Grab a drink and find your spot in one of the cosy spaces including lounges by the fire. And if you're a local, the tavern offers a range of courtesy bus routes so everyone can make a night of it.
Huntlee Tavern is a stone's throw away from an variety of accommodation venues like Crown Plaza Hunter Valley and makes an amazing day trip. If you're treating yourself to a couple of days in the Hunter, Huntlee Tavern is truly The Hub of the Hunter.
The AHA NSW Awards for Excellence is the pinnacle of our events calendar and celebrates the hard work and achievements of those in our industry,- AHA NSW CEO John Whelan
Hunter pubs were named some of the best in the state at the prestigious AHA NSW Awards For Excellence.
The venues, located from Newcastle to Lake Macquarie and Branxton, accepted the awards before an audience of 1500 hospitality industry leaders.
Held for the first time since 2019, the long-awaited event took place at The Cutaway, Barangaroo on Monday, October 24.
The AHA NSW Awards for Excellence are recognised as the most prestigious awards programme in the hospitality industry and honour achievement across a variety of categories including accommodation, dining, entertainment, marketing, social media, community service and talented employees.
Hunter pubs took home silverware in a range of categories including a dual win by The Prince of Merewether for Best Burger and Best Retail Liquor Outlet.
The Nags Head Hotel won Best Steak Sandwich, while Warners at the Bay was named Best Regional Casual Dining (Northern).
In its first awards participation since opening in 2020, Huntlee Tavern Branxton shared the win for Best Live Music Venue with far north coast contender the Beach Hotel Byron Bay.
"The AHA NSW Awards for Excellence is the pinnacle of our events calendar and celebrates the hard work and achievements of those in our industry," AHA NSW CEO John Whelan said.
"After missing this event for the past few years due to the pandemic, there has never been a better time to come together and recognise the resilience and innovation of our incredible industry. This stand-out list of finalists is proof that despite the adversity and impacts of COVID-19 our pubs are still some of the best in the world."
This year's awards also saw the inclusion of a new category - the People's Choice Award - won by the Collie Hotel, in Collie.
"We know communities are passionate about their local pub and this new category gives patrons a chance to have their voice heard," Mr Whelan said.
A full list of winners at this year's AHA NSW Awards for Excellence can be found at www.ahaawardsnsw.com.au