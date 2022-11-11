Huntlee Tavern true hub of the Hunter Advertising Feature

As well as being a live music mecca, Huntlee Tavern is also a gastronomic delight serving breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week in one of the most picturesque locations in the Hunter. Picture supplied.

There's a lot to love about Huntlee Tavern, your family-friendly entertainment destination located in the hub of the Hunter Valley just off the M15 on Wine Country Drive at the new town of Huntlee.

Featuring lush interiors, gastronomic delights, solid bar line-up and weekly live entertainment this brand new venue was a finalist in six categories at the 2022 NSW AHA Awards including Best Family Friendly Venue, Best Meals $15 & under, Best Regional Development, Best Regional Wagering Venue and Best Regional Chef (Executive Chef Natalie Samaras).

On the night Huntlee was crowned joint winner in the Best Live Music Venue category (along with Beach Hotel Byron Bay) - a fantastic achievement.

Huntlee's weekly entertainment schedule includes RnB Fridays supported by local DJs weekly with a big party event once a month including Bombs Away, Teddy Cream, Savage, Rockafellas and Sneaky Sound System.

Saturday Huntlee Tavern supports the local music scene with live local acts as well as national and international tribute bands including ACDC, INXS, Bon Jovi, Jimmy Barnes, Rock Rhapsody and International group Lez Zeppelin. National touring bands like The Radiators and Thirsty Merc play here too.

When it came to designing and building Huntlee Tavern, owner Jason Gavin drew upon his 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry to work with Bergstrom Architects to create a design that would be modern but filled with charm and atmosphere. To say he has achieved that, and then some, would be an understatement.

The venue houses a bistro area that includes a large three-storey childrens playground, a kids entertainment room, seating for functions and an outdoor terrace that holds 100 people.



The other side of the hotel includes a lounge bar that doubles up as a live entertainment area, a public sports bar with TAB, a gaming room and a smoking balcony.

The Huntlee Tavern gastropub serves up lashings of your favourites made from locally sourced products providing a farm to plate experience you'll be itching to tell your friends about. On the menu, you'll find great steaks and ribs, pizzas, vegan dishes and a great line-up for the kids.

The bars at the Huntlee showcase a healthy line-up of fresh beer and cider, and can shake up a delicious menu of cheeky cocktails. From classics sours and martinis to inventive creations like their blueberry cosmo and lots of weekly specials. Grab a drink and find your spot in one of the cosy spaces including lounges by the fire. And if you're a local, the tavern offers a range of courtesy bus routes so everyone can make a night of it.