Newcastle Herald
Home/News

Newcastle artist Liss Finney hopes her coffin installations help people feel more comfortable talking about mortality

By Jo Cooper
November 12 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The shape of a coffin is an unmistakable symbol of death, but for Liss Finney it also represents life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.