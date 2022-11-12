The shape of a coffin is an unmistakable symbol of death, but for Liss Finney it also represents life.
Growing up in a family of fourth-generation funeral directors, Finney has a different perspective on death.
"I was very, very fortunate being brought up living so close to it," she says.
"It was a fact, it wasn't this emotional thing.
"A lot of people have a lot of fear about it."
As a child, Finney and her brother played with the coffin-shaped cardboard boxes that coffins were shipped in - "much like you might play in a television box, we would make boats and cars".
They had a coffin-box coffee table in their cubby house.
The family took trips to funeral conferences around the world where the burial rites of different cultures were discussed, leading to interesting family conversations.
Finney also worked at funerals, serving tea and coffee for the catering business that her mother ran.
It was so second nature, that for many years Finney was not conscious of how much her experience of death had influenced her work as an artist.
Yet, as a graduate of Newcastle University's natural history illustration course, she had painted dead birds to comment on their extinction.
And in her most recent series of paintings, there is a sense of human presence, but no people are physically present.
Chairs are empty, lights are on in empty rooms.
Finney has now begun directly referencing death through the symbolic use of coffins and their distinctive shape.
When I visited her studio she was working on a series of coffin-shaped doilies, embroidering them to spell out "home sweet home".
Her first two major installation-sculpture works based on coffins have recently been Highly Commended in local art prizes.
For the Maitland Regional Art Gallery's Brenda Clouten Memorial Art Scholarships, Finney commented on the "jarring concepts" of very heavy slabs of concrete and marble on graves and the idea of souls floating up to a heavenly realm.
She inserted a coffin-shaped piece of semi-mirrored glass upright "like a portal" in a stepped dais so that people can see themselves, and others who are in the gallery.
It's a reminder that death is "the one thing we all have in common".
Finney took that interactive aspect to another level in her work that is currently on show as a finalist in the Lake Art Prize at MAC yapang gallery.
Referencing her own childhood familiarity with coffins, and the burial rites and beliefs of Ancient Egyptians, she created a sailing boat from a coffin.
Finney placed a crocheted blanket on the end of the boat signifying that "a coffin is a final bed, a final resting place".
The coffin is made of cardboard so that gallery visitors can decorate it.
That's what she would like mourners to do at her funeral.
Coffins are no longer shipped in coffin-shaped boxes, so Finney used a real coffin (cardboard coffins are now gaining popularity as an eco-friendly option).
She made the coffin-boat before she moved into her studio space at The Creator Incubator, crediting her partner's accommodating nature as she housed coffins in their tiny apartment.
Visiting the coffin warehouse, Finney experienced the revelation that she felt "at home".
"As soon as I walked in, there was the smell of coffins, it's really unique," Finney says.
"I felt so comfortable.
"I have realised that a lot of my childhood was probably odd."
The first work Finney exhibited in which she deliberately referred to death was for a graduate show at the National Art School late last year. It was a bell, installed.
In the 18th and 19th centuries, the fear of being presumed dead and then buried alive was so prevalent that coffins were designed with bell systems, attached to the fingers and toes of the dead by string.
If the person wasn't actually dead, when they moved the bell would ring, the theory went.
Thinking about mortality is not a morbid pursuit for Finney.
It is about asking if you are happy with how you are living right now.
