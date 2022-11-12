Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Homes of the Hunter | A classic cottage in Hamilton South gets an elegant new lease of life | Photos

By Lisa Cugnetto
November 13 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tucked away on a quiet leafy street in Hamilton South is the pretty-as-a-picture family home of Inga and Mike Campbell, their daughter Andy, and dog Harry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.