As Matthew Kelly reported in the Newcastle Herald, Hunter Water has put forward a draft management plan for the Williams River weir pool at a reported cost of $9 million.
For the clients of Hunter Water that may not be aware, the Williams River Weir Pool is a dam created by Hunter Water to hold fresh water, which is pumped across Balickera Canal into Grahamstown Dam.
From Grahamstown Dam it is treated and pumped on for potable drinking water for Hunter Water clients i.e., the weir pool is the open pipeline for the potable water into Grahamstown Dam.
Over the past 20 years and more, the quality of the water in the weir pool, and hence Grahamstown Dam, has continued to deteriorate.
The nutrient load has been increasing to such an extent that aquatic weeds and algae are able to proliferate at a rapid rate when conditions are appropriate. i.e., higher water temperature, high nutrient loads and the presence of the weeds or algae.
The large waves generated by some boats, have caused undercutting of the riverbanks, to such an extent that eventually the soil above the undercut bank collapses into the river.
Large banks of erosion sediment have been formed as the riverbanks collapse, and landowners have lost significant areas of their land with the loss of fences, vegetation, and trees.
Many studies have been undertaken on the weir pool. The Healthy Rivers Commission, established in January 1996, concluded among many things:
". . . the Commission holds significant doubts about the long-term compatibility of power boating with this sensitive river environment".
Since then, the University of NSW's Water Research Laboratory has conducted three riverbank vulnerability assessments on the weir pool - these are predictive assessment on the riverbank's susceptibility to erosion.
Each assessment showed an increased risk of erosion. Extensive areas were listed as "manage" - i.e. "where severe erosion is likely to occur from passing vessels".
Following the assessment in 2015, Darren Cleary, the now general manager of Hunter Water, put out a press release that indicated among other things: "... the water quality within the Seaham Weir Pool is worse than other locations and unfortunately, it's deteriorating."
He goes on to say: "Riverbank erosion increases turbidity and nutrient concentrations in the water. Nutrients, such a phosphorus, can cause potentially toxic algal blooms, while particles in turbid water can provide a point of attachment to other pollutants, including bacterium.
"The declining water quality in Seaham Weir Pool means each year more than five tonnes of phosphorus is unavoidably transferred from the Weir Pool into Grahamstown Dam.
"And it's getting worse, with the Weir Pool experiencing a 50 per cent increase in phosphorus levels over the past 25 years."
Mr Cleary concludes with "the health of the weir pool and the impact on our drinking water needs to take precedence."
The band-aid position in the draft plan, would not seem to support Mr Cleary's previous position.
The key to producing a healthy river is the growth of vegetation in the riparian zone to reduce the nutrient load.
Partial bank protection will not be successful in removing the nutrient load in the weir pool.
Previous attempts to revegetate the riparian zone have failed due to plants being washed out by boat waves.
The success of a healthy weir pool is ultimately measured by the water quality in Grahamstown Dam.
The draft management plan fails to consider the shallow erosion banks already formed in the river from collapsed riverbanks.
The impact of the boat waves on these erosion banks causes extensive turbidity that results in the re-entrainment and release of the nutrients.
While time will be the final judge, I would suggest that Hunter Water is about to flush $9 million down the drain.
This cost will be borne by Hunter Water's customers.
The winners will be the aquatic weeds and blue green algae.
Water treatment costs will increase and these costs will be passed onto the consumers.
