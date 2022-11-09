Newcastle Herald
Opinion

Hunter Water set to flush $9million down drain with Willams River weir pool plan

By Digby Rayward
Updated November 9 2022 - 2:30pm, first published 1:00pm
Conditions in the Williams River weir pool are deteriorating because of bank erosion and high nutrient loads. The situation needs a long-term solution, Digby Rayward says. Picture by Simone De Peak

As Matthew Kelly reported in the Newcastle Herald, Hunter Water has put forward a draft management plan for the Williams River weir pool at a reported cost of $9 million.

