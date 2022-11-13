Revisiting the Hunter's early shipbuilding hub on the Central Coast

Earlier, clan patriarch William Davis had come to Australia in 1833. Five of his sons then became shipwrights. The Gosford suburbs of Davistown and Bensville are their legacy. In 1851, a son Ben Davis had bought 60 acres of land on the northern foreshore of the Cockle Channel (now Davistown) to establish a shipyard. It was further south of original Cockle Creek yards, but this waterfront area (around the present Central Wharf) was easier to work on vessels. He then sold some of his land to his younger brothers Thomas, Rock and Edward for them to establish shipyards.