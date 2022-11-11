This family-run oyster farm has been supplying oysters to the Sydney and regional NSW markets for more than 15 years. Visitors are invited to go behind the scenes and taste farm-fresh oysters, from farm to plate. Oyster farming is considered one of the most sustainable types of farming compared to other forms of aquaculture as they have a very minimal burden on the environment. Oysters draw their nutrients directly from the environment and require no additional feeding therefore it is extremely clean and less impactful on the surrounding ecosystem.