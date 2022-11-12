As if she's not busy enough taking care of four children, a farm, a winery, a pub, a cellar door and a restaurant, Jane Maroulis has added a few Christmas baubles to her juggling act.
She and the Boydell's team are feeling festive, and they are keen to share the love as summer approaches.
"We are finding that more and more people are coming to Morpeth for a weekend, not just a wine tasting or a meal with us, and being able to offer more than just one food and wine experience allows them to come back for another experience with us," Maroulis says.
"We also know from our local research that locals have been wanting an evening alternative, a relaxed drink and bite to eat and not always a three-course meal.
"Or perhaps it's both, now having somewhere to have pre-dinner drinks before dining with us.
"We're all about the experience."
It's a great way to repurpose our gorgeous spaces, and having a restaurant manager who has a passion for cocktails and entertaining, we couldn't let this opportunity slip by.- Jane Maroulis, Boydell's
To start with, Boydell's has just launched Friday and Saturday night cocktails at Boydell's Restaurant's cellar door in Morpeth. It's basically a cellar door by day and a cocktail bar by night, and is a labour of love for Boydell's restaurant manager and resident mixologist Rodney Scales (formerly of Paymasters Restaurant in Newcastle).
In addition to cocktails, the full range of Boydell's wines are, of course, also available by the glass. There is a bar snack menu you can order from, or you can choose a starter or two from the restaurant menu to enjoy with your drinks.
In summer the restaurant's courtyard will come alive with cocktails and music.
"It's a great way to repurpose our gorgeous spaces, and having a restaurant manager who has a passion for cocktails and entertaining, well, we couldn't let this opportunity slip by," Maroulis says.
"The cocktail list is like a dream come true for me, I love all the classics and his clever touch has converted me to some of the beautiful produce-driven styles too.
"I have to say that my drink of the moment, apart from Boydell's Chardonnay, is the Cherrywood Smoked Old Fashioned. It's a real twist on one of my all-time favourites using some gorgeous local Cherrywood which the kitchen have smoked for us.
"We're also offering whisky and gin flights which we hope will be a real hit."
The cocktail bar is open from 5pm, walk-ins only.
Every Thursday and Friday at Boydell's Restaurant locals (and by that, they are referring to anyone who lives in the greater Hunter region) can order any dish from the lunch menu with a glass of house-made Boydell's Estate wine for just $30.
The spring menu at Boydell's is fresh, seasonal and refined.
Limited tickets are still available to the five-course, wine-matched Boydell's Spring Winemaker Dinner on November 17 (6pm for 6.30 start).
At the dinner you will be treated to tomato and watermelon gazpacho with fetta, black olive and candied chilli; tuna crudo with with orange and carrot vinaigrette and torn sourdough; spiced duck breast with roasted plum, creamed potato and watercress; beef eye fillet with sweet potato colcannon; and passionfruit bavarois with meringue and white chocolate.
Book your ticket at bookings.nowbookit.com.
Boydell's have partnered with Clarence Town florist, Homegrown Flower Co, for two wreath-making workshops. One night has already sold out - December 1. Tickets are still available for the workshop on December 8, 5.30pm to 8.30pm, at Boydell's Cellar Door & Restaurant.
Guests will enjoy canapes from the Boydell's kitchen, wine from their cellar, and craft their own wreath creation to take home (as well as pick up some handy hints about decorating the table for Christmas dinner or lunch).
Tickets are $150 per person (includes the wreath-making workshop and your take-home wreath, canapes, and a glass of Boydell's sparkling) or $220 which includes a two-course dinner afterwards.
Boydell's have also just announced a series of Sip, Shop and Style events, a collaboration with homewares and apparel company Eadie Lifestyle (stores in Newcastle and Melbourne). You can browse for Christmas gifts while enjoying a range of Boydell's wines at shopping evenings being held in Wickham or Morpeth.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.