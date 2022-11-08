Prickly Pear Sexy Prose show, Newcastle Comedy Club, November 6
Artistic boundaries are meant to be pushed. And they always are - because everyone's definition of the boundary line is different.
The 10 performers at the Prickly Pear Sexy Prose event were just exercising their artistic expression, in the intimacy of an invite-only atmosphere, in a space (Newcastle Comedy Club) conducive to encouraging artists.
Collectively, they were pushing traditional boundaries. Artistically, they served as a marker for where Newcastle is at the moment - growing more confident in a new generation of voices, finding power in the melding of old and new.
The event was made possible by a grant from City Of Newcastle, via Kodi Twiner, who puts on Prickly Pear events all over Australia.
The emcees were poets Janet Hoppe and Alex Morris, who both performed during the night.
From beginning to end, the subject matter touched on so many issues of importance, from sexual abuse to sexual satisfaction, all told with a woman's perspective.
The poetry was alive, and popping. From Hoppe's Eat Prey Love and Nightshift, to Morris's The Harbour, and so much in between.
The spoken word got called into action. Jacinta La Rosa's torrid poem of a love lost, Marcela Del Sol's urgent Latin-tinged, vividly sexual orations, Seraphina Swords blog poems of want and desire for a partner, Anne Walsh's classic and clever poetry ("You can't write a poem without me in it," she entwined in one.)
There were also some stunning performances from Cockington Black, in a voice Elvis would be proud of; Cleo Rapture, an athletic, beautiful pole dancer and Meg Dunn, who performed her routine, Sometimes I Feel Like a Kid in a Suit, with superb timing and energy. Jacinta La Rusa also performed an arresting, entrancing dance number, Fast Asleep.
Newcastle poet George Woods, performing near the end, brought a devilish energy. And appropriately so. This night was more akin to the start of something, the celebration of a new energy, as opposed to acknowledging life in the past.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
