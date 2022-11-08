Newcastle Herald
Home/News
Review

Review: Sexy Prose and so much more energy abounds in Prickly Pear show

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated November 9 2022 - 6:13am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Hoppe and Alex Morris, emcees for Prickly Pear Sexy Prose. Picture by Lee Illfield

Prickly Pear Sexy Prose show, Newcastle Comedy Club, November 6

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.