She's the new world record holder

By Mark Duclos
November 11 2022 - 10:30am
Top right: She's A Pearl took her prize money earnings to a record $1,367,970 by winning at Wentworth Park recently. The other images show post-race celebrations of her TAB Million Dollar Chase win in May 2022. Pictures supplied

While the thoroughbred Spring Racing Carnival held a nation's attention on the first weekend of November, greyhound fans had a firmly fixed gaze on a seemingly non-descript four-dog race at Wentworth Park on the evening of Wednesday November 2.

