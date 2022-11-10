She's the new world record holder

While the thoroughbred Spring Racing Carnival held a nation's attention on the first weekend of November, greyhound fans had a firmly fixed gaze on a seemingly non-descript four-dog race at Wentworth Park on the evening of Wednesday November 2.
It may not have had the fanfare of the 'race that stops a nation', but it was hugely significant for those in the sport of greyhound racing as She's A Pearl claimed her 25th race win, and in doing so set a world record for the most prize money ever won by a greyhound.
The race itself didn't have the importance of her brilliant victories in the TAB Million Dollar Chase Grand Final back in May, or the Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg a month earlier, but the victory at Wentworth Park on an unseasonably cold November night, will go down as one of her most momentous.
Having accumulated so much in the way of winnings from an outstanding career thus far, the mere $4,500 she earned from that local race was enough for She's A Pearl to take her career prize money tally to $1,367,970, moving ahead of the previous mark of $1,365,175 held for the past four and a half years by Victorian stayer Fanta Bale.
And while she only had three rivals to beat, it was like watching the old She's A Pearl, lightning at the start posting 5.38 seconds to the first mark, and clocking a stunning 29.34 seconds. In her previous 23 Wentworth Park starts only twice has she run faster. In the Million Dollar Chase semi-final she posted 29.30 seconds, and then in the grand final she ran 29.32 seconds.
There have been some who wondered whether she would get to this point. After her TAB Million Dollar Chase win in May she came on season, then endured a hip support injury before being sidelined by a virus soon after her racetrack return. She looked anything but the superstar she had previously been. It was at that moment when trainer Jodie Lord and her husband Andy decided to give her the rest she needed until she was fully recovered.
"She went from coming on season, finishing that and everything was going well, then she hurt her hip support, then she was getting a virus... it all just banked up on her, so we left her in the kennel and waited until she started shining again, and it was only five weeks ago she started to fly, and I knew I had her back, then."
Asked what the prize money record meant to him and Jodie, Andy paused, asked Jodie, then replied, "look, it's good recognition for her [She's A Pearl]. There's no doubt she's a champion. I know records are there to be broken, but if she was to come out and win the Melbourne Cup [$600,000] and the Phoenix [$1 million], that is a record that may never be broken."
The immediate plan is for She's A Pearl to have her first interstate start this Saturday in the four-dog Group 3 Shootout at Sandown Park in Victoria, and if she performs as well as Andy Lord is anticipating, he will then head towards the Group 1 Melbourne Cup (with heats on November 19) and then to the Phoenix, which will be run at The Meadows on December 15.
The Phoenix is an invitation-only race where slot holders pay $100,000 to gain a runner in the race and Lord said he has already fielded several enquiries from prospective partners keen to have She's A Pearl represent them in Victoria's biggest race.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
