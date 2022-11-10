Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Boating's electric revolution demands design and construction evolution

By Mark Rothfield
November 11 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Foiling boats are naturally suited to electric power due to their low resistance.

LAST week we looked at the rise of marine electric motors, which will continue to get more powerful as battery technology advances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.