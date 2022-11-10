Sailing vessels are natural companions, being easily driven and not solely reliant on auxiliary power ... their sails overcome range deficiencies. As one example, Bellmarine offers a range of saildrive units modelled on the Yanmar SD25 SailMaster. At this size, you can plug them into a 15-amp power socket at your marina or run solar charging. There's no fuel or oil to foul the bilge, no cantankerous starting habits, no issues with stale diesel. Battery weight can also double as internal ballast.