LAST week we looked at the rise of marine electric motors, which will continue to get more powerful as battery technology advances.
But with that comes more weight, so boat design and construction will also have to evolve.
It's an important point, because hull resistance can gobble up amps like a Pac-Man and cruising range remains a chief concern for boaties considering making the switch to electric. Above displacement speeds, it becomes exponentially more difficult and exponentially more expensive.
As an example, a runabout that does five knots with a 10hp motor won't simply need 30hp to go 15 knots; more likely it will need at least 90hp to reach and sustain that speed. As a general rule of thumb, it costs about $1000 for every 1hp . . . which includes batteries.
Weight is also problematic and self-defeating when a litre of petrol contains the energy equivalent of 8.9kWh of electricity. Nanobatteries may narrow this gap, but no one's expecting any breakthroughs within 10 years.
Nevertheless, certain hull designs are more, or less, suited than others. For instance, it's hard to imagine a 25-tonne electric sports cruiser whirring along the coast at 25 knots, even though their high fuel consumption means they have the most to gain.
Steber International at Taree is exploring several interesting options on a 12-metre hull in the search for a breakthrough. Underwater foils are being trialled to improve hydrodynamic efficiency, and it's experimenting with twin 300kW all-electric motors, hybrid configurations and even hydrogen options using liquid ammonia as the base fuel.
Steber built a single-engine, shaft-drive centre-console version of its evergreen 22-footer, garnering interest from several yacht clubs along the way: "With just me aboard it reached 40km/h; with seven people it still hit 38km/h," general manager Alan Steber said.
So what's the shape of things to come? Right now, the answer is multihulls, displacement monohulls, light-displacement planing hulls and foilers, yet it might be a case where horsepower development dictates boat design and not vice-versa.
Sailing vessels are natural companions, being easily driven and not solely reliant on auxiliary power ... their sails overcome range deficiencies. As one example, Bellmarine offers a range of saildrive units modelled on the Yanmar SD25 SailMaster. At this size, you can plug them into a 15-amp power socket at your marina or run solar charging. There's no fuel or oil to foul the bilge, no cantankerous starting habits, no issues with stale diesel. Battery weight can also double as internal ballast.
The trailer sailer and tender market is also ripe for portable outboards. You get the same speed and probably even more running time than a single tank of juice, without the hassle of pull-starting. Catamarans, meanwhile, allow an array of solar panels across the coachroof, combined with lower wetted surface and lighter weight.
The Teslas of boating are beginning to appear in the form of super-efficient planing and semi-displacement hulls with narrow beam and sharp forefoots, designers seemingly emboldened to be more avant-garde.
The stopwatch is ticking on the marine industry as governments set increasingly stringent emission reduction targets. At the same time, Australia's 90 per cent reliance on imported fuel, combined with precarious reserve levels, is now considered a national security issue. Canberra-based think tank The Australia Institute claimed in April that there were only 68 days of fuel in the country's tank. Diesel is even more dire and, in future, would be prioritised for transport and defence.
Solar power's value is currently limited to craft with small engines that are used sparingly. For anything else you'll want fast charging, which then introduces heat issues. That's not to suggest our coal-fired power generation grid is squeaky clean, nor are lithium-ion batteries.
There's a long way to go.
With the new-generation Hanse 460 having been named European Yacht of the Year 2022 in the Family Cruiser category, the signs are promising for the larger and newer Hanse 510 that made its world premiere last month.
The 510 again benefits from a collaboration between Hanse and Berret-Racoupeau Yacht Design. The hull is said to cleverly manage the balancing act between a slim underbody and internal volume. Separate chines, fore and aft, assist with the latter, while the reverse, wave-piercing bow extends the waterline and reduces pitching.
Maximum beam (4.91m) is carried well aft and put to good use, not only with the spacious cockpit but also the largest tender garage in its class, accommodating a 2.7m inflatable dinghy. Here, the Hanse Smart Tender System, comprising a swinging davit, makes light work of launching.
An optional hard top shades the 510's entire cockpit. It can be equipped with solar panels, introduces a new sheeting location and melds nicely with the yacht's lines.
According to Hanse, more than 100 different layouts and a wide range of options help owners to tailor the 510 to their needs. The forward cabin boasts a queen-sized island double berth, en-suite access and generous storage.
In terms of vital statistics, the 510 draws 2.25m, displaces 16,500kg and runs an 80hp engine, upgradable to 110hp. Fuel capacity is 200lt and freshwater tankage is 450lt. Wildcraft is the Australian agent - (02) 9979 1709.
