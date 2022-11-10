Newcastle Herald
Hereward de Havilland's lost medal: Hunter historians return pioneer British aviator's war medal after it mysteriously ended up at the Stockton RSL sub-branch

November 11 2022 - 5:30am
Pioneer British aviator, test pilot and founder of the Australian de Havilland company Hereward de Havilland.

A 108-year-old war medal belonging to a British military hero from a famous family of aviation pioneers and Hollywood stars has been found in a box at the Stockton RSL sub-branch.

