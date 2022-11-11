Get in the spirit of Port to Paradise Festival Advertising Feature

The Port To Paradise Festival at The Station on November 19 will be a seven-hour celebration of Australian and international gin and rum makers. Picture supplied.

Novocastrians are getting ready to lift their spirits at the inaugural Port To Paradise Gin and Rum Festival being held at The Station in Newcastle on November 19.

The seven-hour event will be a celebration of Australian and international gin and rum makers, offering tastings, workshops, masterclasses and food trucks with cuisine from Brazil, Mauritius and Italy, plus live music throughout the day.



Attendees can sample over 100 gins and rums from approximately 25 stalls, featuring Australian craft spirit producers such as Archie Rose Distilling Co., Brix Distillers, The Farmer's Wife Distillery, Distillery Botanica and Kangaroo Island Spirits alongside international names.

Tickets include eight tasting tokens with add-ons available for masterclasses and panel discussions, as well as cocktail making classes and other fun options.



Event organisers Prudence Farquhar and Byron Marzinotto, co-owners of popular inner-city bars Blue Kahunas and Bar Mellow, are passionate advocates for quality spirits and share a great love of Newcastle.

"But looking round at city offerings, we noticed there weren't many large-scale spirit events," Prudence said. "So we thought's let's launch a gin and rum festival.



"Newcastle has a large working seaport and is a bit of a paradise so we thought tie that in with the nautical associations of gin and rum - hence Port to Paradise."

Along with over 100 different rum and gins to taste, attendees can sit in on panel discussions about the evolution of gin and rum, take part in a spiced rum mixing class (think mango, clove, cinnamon, grapefruit) with Brix Distillers, or participate in make it yourself cocktail classes using Archie Rose, which includes two cocktails.

The Graffiti and Martini option is a fun-filled chance to sip on a gin martini while creating graffiti-style art.

"The festival will create a fun and inclusive atmosphere for all to enjoy rum and gin and let their hair down in the warm November weather down at The Station so close to the waterfront," Prudence said.



"We'll be hoping to create an amazing little buzz."



As well as all that, festival goers will have the opportunity to buy bottles of quality gin and rum from around Australia and the world.

"Each stall can sell takeways and a lot of bottle shops don't hold these products locally in Newcastle, so being able to get access to that is unique and special," Prudence said.

Bands Samba Frog, High Andies and Slow Verb will provide a laid-back mix of Hawaiian jazz and Brazilian Samba throughout the day and into the evening.



The organisers hope that Port To Paradise will provide variety to the city's events scene and become an annual attraction.

"There are lots of beer events in Newcastle, which is amazing, but we really want to get more awareness on quality spirits and cocktails, and the small bar community," Prudence said. "We want to grow awareness of these spirits and for people to engage with the educational side of things.

"We love being part of a city that is going through a lot of changes, it's really exciting, and we love being a part of the small bar community and promoting that."