CARDIFF-BOOLAROO captain Jay Sneddon has been sidelined with a broken hand and faces surgery, remaining unsure when he'll return to the field.
Sneddon is set to see a specialist on Thursday, having undergone X-rays and consequently missing Saturday's match because of a training incident.
The all-rounder has two fractures following an attempted return catch at Pasterfield Sports Complex late last week.
"I stuck my hand out for a caught and bowled. but it didn't stick," Sneddon said.
"I woke up the next morning and it was unbearable. I went and got an X-ray and they found two fractures in my hand."
Sneddon's diagnosis will determine whether or not he requires surgery and the timeline around recover.
"The best-case scenario might only be a couple of weeks, but that's being optimistic," he said.
"It could be anywhere between four or six weeks, which means I won't be back until after Christmas.
"I'll just have to wait and see. It's disappointing, but that's sport."
CBs welcome back key batsman Rahul Bakshi on Saturday.
CBs, Waratah-Mayfield and Toronto are yet to open their accounts this season.
They are scheduled to meet Wallsend, Newcastle City and Belmont respectively when two-dayers get underway this weekend.
Wallsend are likely without Joe Clarke and Ethan Jekot.
Merewether's Dave Celep (back) is in doubt. Sam Logan returns for University.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
