Welfare at centre of Wauchope upgrade

A major track upgrade has been unveiled at the Hastings River Greyhound Club's track at Wauchope as part of Greyhound Racing NSW's commitment to greyhound welfare.
The completion of work at the Wauchope track continues GRNSW's substantial investment in the sport on the Mid-North Coast, with more than $1 million in funding having been recently injected into track upgrades in the region to ensure safer racing and trialling.
Investment in Wauchope included the installation of a new lure rail and modifications to the existing safety rail.
This work complements the full refurbishment of the track undertaken in late 2020 to the kennels, the venue's electrics and the addition of a safety rail and safety mats.
"The Mid-North Coast is a pivotal region for us," GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay said.
"The region has a large greyhound and participant population and GRNSW is committed to ensuring its tracks, trial tracks and racetracks, are safe racing venues."
Mr Macaulay was joined at the official re-opening of Wauchope by the state member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey, GRNSW chair John Williams, and GRNSW board director Kevin Gordon, and Hastings River Greyhound Club president Rex Nairn.
"I have long been a supporter of the work that Rex and his club do here at Wauchope, and I thank GRNSW for its continued support and investment in the sport on the Mid-North Coast," Ms Pavey said.
