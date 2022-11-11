Newcastle Herald
Welfare at centre of Wauchope upgrade

November 11 2022 - 3:30pm
Wauchope club president Rex Nairn and state member for Oxley, the Hon. Melinda Pavey, re-open Wauchope as a certified training facility. Picture supplied

A major track upgrade has been unveiled at the Hastings River Greyhound Club's track at Wauchope as part of Greyhound Racing NSW's commitment to greyhound welfare.

