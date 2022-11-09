Ben Patterson has made a memorable representative debut for Newcastle District Cricket Association, put himself in contention to attend the NSW Country Championships and helped set up an all-deciding T20 Regional Bash derby.
Undefeated sides the Newcastle Blasters and Lake Mac Attack clash at No.1 Sportsground on Thursday (6pm) with the winner topping the pool and progressing to the last four of the annual state tournament.
It comes after the Blasters edged out Central Coast Rush in a thrilling T20 encounter at the same venue on Tuesday night with Patterson essentially "winning the super over by himself".
Scores were tied at 145 at the close of innings, forcing the additional play, and all-rounder Patterson starred for the Blasters by taking 2-6 with the ball and reeling in the total from just three deliveries.
Earlier in the initial game, he scored 36 not out and claimed 2-15 from his four overs.
MORE IN SPORT:
The City club captain has now given himself every chance of selection for next week's NSW Country titles with three-time defending champions Newcastle expected to name their squad shortly after the upcoming T20 fixture.
"Patto had a good night out," NDCA representative coach Shane Burley told the Newcastle Herald in between fixtures.
"Obviously he's a good cricketer, but that was his first game for us [Newcastle] and he's great to have around."
Burley was impressed with the efforts of all three Blasters seamers - Patterson, Josh Bennett (2-16) and fellow newcomer Josh McTaggart (2-29).
They combined to restrict Central Coast in the closing stages with 15 runs required from 18 balls, which is "hard to stop at No.1".
McTaggart was called upon for the last over with four needed and kept it to three, including two dots and a run out off the final ball.
"I thought our three seamers bowled well all night and were really impressive at the end," Burley said.
Chris Archer (4-21) and Callum Rainger (57) were Central Coast's best performers.
The Blasters will likely field an unchanged team while the Attack have lost injured batsman Jack Hartigan, who dislocated his elbow while fielding in Sydney on the weekend.
"Obviously it's a big game for us and I can't wait," Burley said.
"We've told the boys it's not an intra-club trial, there's a trophy to play for and there's a couple of spots up for grabs."
Central Coast are due to host Hunter Thoroughbreds on Sunday.
The NSW Country Championships are being held in Tamworth next week (November 18-20).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.