STOCKTON have completed a club-wide clean sweep of Newcastle District Cricket Association's one-day fixtures.
Outside of Sunday's finals for the top two grades, all of the men's senior teams are unbeaten so far in 2022-23.
Firsts, seconds, thirds and fourths have yet to be beaten, notching up a combined 15 wins from as many appearances. There's been a total of five wash outs.
It means they've also put themselves in a strong position for the club championship. Stockton (2020-21) and Wests (2021-22) have split the last two Robert 'Dutchy' Holland titles.
More immediately, Stockton have a chance to cap off an impressive start to the season this weekend when they clash with Wests in both Tom Locker Cup (first grade at No.1 Sportsground) and Royce McCormack Cup (second grade at Harker Oval) deciders.
* FLYNN Guest shapes as the likely replacement for Wests batsman Rob Lankester, who is set to miss Sunday's Tom Locker Cup final. Stockton hope to field an unchanged XI.
* LAKE MACQUARIE venues are again poised to host the Bradman Cup this season. The NSW Country under-16 boy's carnival returns to the region in January (3-6). Lead-up matches are also being held around the state, including Kempsey, in December (3-4).
NEWCASTLE: Austin Hiskens, Darcy White, Harry Campbell, Harry Price, Hunter Palmer, Jacob Curry, Jamie Dickson, Jett Saxby, Jonah Rheinberger, Jonah Roser, Kade Sutton, Kel Wilson, Lachlan Rail, Lachlan Williams, Lucas Vincent, Noah Parkinson, Oscar Hills, Thomas Cover.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
