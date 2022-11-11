New prototype lure system for Richmond's Straight track

Greyhound racing was first conducted at the South Coast venue in 1937 and Dapto has long been a trend-setter in the industry. In 1988, they were the first regional greyhound race club in the world to stage a $100,000-to-the-winner event, the Greens Supercoat Classic, and this year's Megastar series (heats on December 1, final on December 8) is certain to again attract the best greyhounds in the nation.