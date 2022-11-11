New prototype lure system for Richmond's Straight track

Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) will conduct trials of a new prototype drag lure system at the Richmond Straight track in early December.
Trials of the new lure will provide vision and data for GRNSW's racing and track maintenance teams to analyse for comparisons to the existing Safechase lure system.
The trial of a drag lure, which is being manufactured by Dubbo-based company E-Tek, follows feedback from participants and greyhound racing industry stakeholders.
"Since the opening of the Richmond straight track last year, participants who race their greyhounds regularly at the venue have given feedback, including about the option to switch to a drag lure," GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay said.
"After discussions with respected parties, and with an underlying focus on safety and ongoing improvements, GRNSW has decided to trial a drag lure at Richmond," Mr Macaulay explained.
"It is our intention to analyse the data and vision gathered from these trials and further review data and records from drag lure racing events conducted interstate which will inform us regarding a decision on the best lure for the Richmond straight track into the future," he said.
Dapto Dogs' is one of the most renowned greyhound tracks anywhere in the world, and in December the club will host its flagship race, the $75,000-to-the-winner Dapto Megastar.
The Megastar is the only Group 1 race in Australia that is conducted in a regional area and the honour roll of past winners since its induction in 2010 includes the likes of Oaks Road (2011), Fantastic Dotty (2015), and the 2019 Million Dollar Chase winner, Good Odds Harada, who claimed the Megastar in the same year.
Greyhound racing was first conducted at the South Coast venue in 1937 and Dapto has long been a trend-setter in the industry. In 1988, they were the first regional greyhound race club in the world to stage a $100,000-to-the-winner event, the Greens Supercoat Classic, and this year's Megastar series (heats on December 1, final on December 8) is certain to again attract the best greyhounds in the nation.
The team at GRNSW says their thoughts and best wishes are with many industry participants in flood-affected regions throughout NSW, particularly those in Forbes and the surrounding areas of Wagga Wagga.
GRNSW continues to offer support to these flood victims by way of providing assistance in kennelling for greyhounds, and also providing temporary accommodation facilities, with a number of dogs being housed at the Temora track.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
