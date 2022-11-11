Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Opinion

New prototype lure system for Richmond's Straight track

November 12 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new prototype lure system will be trialled at Richmond's Straight track. Picture supplied

Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) will conduct trials of a new prototype drag lure system at the Richmond Straight track in early December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.