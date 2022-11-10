A high calibre new home

3 beds | 2 cars | 2 baths
Laidback, modern luxury has a new holy grail of perfection in this brand new home, built by MBA and HIA Award Winning Builder Mark Fricker from Octobrick Pty Ltd. Flowing over two light-filled levels with an overwhelming sense of space, and finished with state-of-the-art inclusions, this home is a monument to high calibre excellence in construction.
Set amid professionally designed, low maintenance landscaping, the home flows effortlessly between indoors and out to a Venetian marble paved terrace, and a custom-built swimming pool.
Inside, contemporary coastal interiors add to its soul, while 3m high ceilings enhance the open plan living and dining zone.
Premium features make the kitchen magnificent with a 40mm stone-topped island and integrated Siemens appliances. All the storage you'll ever need is here.
Upstairs, the second living area offers a quiet retreat. Three robed bedrooms and two sophisticated bathrooms offer a sense of luxury with, bathroom underfloor heating and heated towel rails, and sensor-operated night lighting, along with sensational views towards Strzelecki lookout.
There is an oversized single garage plus extra parking behind an electric driveway gate, 6.4kw solar system, and a video intercom system, alarm, and CCTV, one thing is certain, the lifestyle here is superb.
Wake up and decide which café you will visit for your morning coffee before heading to Bar Beach for a surf or a swim. And the school drop couldn't be easier with St Joseph's Primary, The Junction Public and Newcastle Grammar Cooks Hill campus all nearby.
