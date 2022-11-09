NEWCASTLE golfer Blake Windred admits having "good memories" at Moonah Links, but knows that "means nothing" when he defends his Victorian PGA Championship title.
Almost 12 months ago Windred broke through for the first victory of his professional career and he returns for Thursday's opening round hoping to make it back-to-back crowns.
"Obviously I have good memories around here, but that means nothing when I tee up for the first round," Windred told the Newcastle Herald following a practice round at the course this week.
"But I'll truly be working at my game until Sunday afternoon and when I have a look up at the leaderboard hopefully I'm out in front."
IN THE NEWS:
Windred, who turns 25 next month, will play the Victorian PGA Championship ahead of the DP World Tour-opening Australian PGA at Brisbane's Royal Queensland (November 24-27) and Australian Open at Melbourne's Kingston Heath (December 1-4).
It comes after extended time away playing overseas, including a rollercoaster ride in several LIV Invitational events and multiple missed cuts across the DP World Tour, Challenge Tour and Asian Tour.
"I've been home for about three weeks now and it's been good just to work with my coach [Gary Barter] to tighten things up a little bit," Windred said.
"I've definitely had a couple of hiccups in the last six months. Nothing bad but the end result is I'm actually in a really good place.
"Getting knocked down a couple of pegs is how you slingshot forward and make some gains."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.