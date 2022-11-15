Where were you raised, and who or what influenced your career?
I was raised in Newcastle and my dad influenced my career. My dad was an accountant, but I decided not to move into the world of accountancy, instead, I chose to enter the legal industry. Now that my career is in the world of accounting, perhaps my dad had a stronger influence on my career than initially thought.
What was your first job?
My first full-time role was with Mullane & Lindsay, a fabulous law firm in Newcastle which was a great introduction to how an office operated. I learnt a great deal in my time there, from meeting and greeting clients, learning legal jargon, and the importance of exceptional time management.
IN THE NEWS:
How was your first job as an executive assistant at Sparke Helmore?
I was lucky enough to work with Richard Anicich and Helen Murray. During my seven years there, I remember the phenomenal growth of staff numbers. It was a fast-paced office with great opportunities in the corporate world.
You then moved to Hunt & Hunt lawyers, then Moray & Agnew. Over that two decades, how did the role of EA change?
I commenced at Hunt & Hunt as EA to the managing partner. I then moved into a paralegal role, and when the firm opened Moray & Agnew in Newcastle, I stepped into the office manager role. Technology evolved considerably during my 20 years, significantly changing the way I managed my responsibilities, and how the firm operated. The firm become more streamlined, and I was able to perform much more efficiently, enabling me to take on new opportunities. I had greater responsibility and influence over the business, my executives relied on me even more, and the office grew from 28 to 90 staff. Creating a positive office culture became an integral part of my role, working more closely with executives, clients, and team members alike.
You've been an EA to the MD at PKF Sydney and Newcastle for the past six years. That's two offices and a lot of people. Describe your job responsibilities?
I quite often laugh about this question. It's anything from washing the dishes to taking minutes in board meetings, working with executives and leaders locally and nationally, managing complex diaries, and clients, maintaining relationships within the community, event management, corporate travel, office management and podcasting with my executive whilst keeping all the balls in the air.
When COVID arrived, how did your job change?
COVID changed everything. It wasn't easy, but it brought our team closer. The focus of my role at that time was staff well-being. We all became highly skilled in Teams/Zoom meetings, now part of the norm. Working remotely was seamless thanks to our IT team. Flexible working whether in the office or remotely has become part of our everyday life and is embraced by PKF. The lessons we had to learn fast will only help us be even more adaptive to future changes.
COVID changed everything. It wasn't easy, but it brought our team closer.- Jo Crosbie
What was the most difficult part of that period?
Speaking with clients worrying about their businesses and how they were struggling, and seeing staff members overwhelmed or struggling to cope. It was a really tough time for everyone.
How did you implement change in your role and for your team?
I continued to be positive, calm, and supportive to everyone around me, whether it was for staff or clients. I organised wellness packs for staff and their families, morning team check-ins, online trivia and team events - all of which were lots of fun, as we all missed this interaction throughout the lockdown period. During lockdown, changes were coming so quickly, and implementing these changes took quick thinking with a practical solution focus. Understanding the NSW government COVID regulations (which wasn't easy) to implement a safe return to the office was paramount. With a positive and practical outlook, I was able to implement changes as they occurred.
What has been the major lesson from that period, as new variants emerge?
Patience, compassion, and empathy, to clients and team members alike. We are now all well-versed in working remotely and communicating through digital channels, which has continued as part of the PKF's flexible working policy. Approaching all challenges with patience, compassion, and empathy has proved a positive outcome of the challenging period that was COVID-19.
What do you love most about your role?
Working with incredible executives, and my amazing team. There are many opportunities, fantastic clients, and a great team culture.
What aspect do you find the most challenging?
One challenging aspect is striking the balance between work and life commitments for my executives. Sometimes there aren't enough hours in the day.
You have just been named EA/PA of the Year at Accountants Daily Women in Finance awards. What does that mean to you?
An absolute honour to be recognised by my peers, proud, happy, and very rewarding. I give 150% every day and feel lucky to be part of our amazing PKF team.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Business, news and feature reporter.
Business, news and feature reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.