I commenced at Hunt & Hunt as EA to the managing partner. I then moved into a paralegal role, and when the firm opened Moray & Agnew in Newcastle, I stepped into the office manager role. Technology evolved considerably during my 20 years, significantly changing the way I managed my responsibilities, and how the firm operated. The firm become more streamlined, and I was able to perform much more efficiently, enabling me to take on new opportunities. I had greater responsibility and influence over the business, my executives relied on me even more, and the office grew from 28 to 90 staff. Creating a positive office culture became an integral part of my role, working more closely with executives, clients, and team members alike.