Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

PKF's Jo Crosbie named as 2022 Executive/Personal Assistant at Accountants Daily Women In Finance awards

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
November 15 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jo Crosbie says that approaching the challenges of COVID-19 "with patience, compassion, and empathy" had a positive outcome. Picture supplied.

Where were you raised, and who or what influenced your career?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Green

Penelope Green

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Business, news and feature reporter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.