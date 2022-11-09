Elijah Cage, accused of murdering ice dealer David King at Salt Ash, pleads not guilty

A MAN accused of murdering ice dealer David King during an alleged drug rip at Salt Ash and then kidnapping and sexually assaulting an alleged eyewitness has pleaded not guilty and will face a trial in the NSW Supreme Court.
Elijah Cage, 27, appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday via audio visual link from jail where he pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr King, 45, and robbing him of cash and methamphetamine, kidnapping and raping a woman, possession of a shortened firearm and torching the alleged getaway car.
He will next appear in Sydney Supreme Court in December where he will formally be arraigned, plead not guilty and get a trial date.
Two other men - Max Lowcock, 29, who detectives allege was in the car when Mr King was shot in the head at close range in Hideaway Drive on August 29 last year, and Adam Kane Garvey, 40, who is accused of covering up the shooting and hindering the police investigation - both pleaded not guilty in September and will face a trial alongside Mr Cage.
A fourth man, Tyson George Stamp, who detectives allege drove Mr Cage and Mr Lowcock to and from the scene of the drug deal and a few hours later torched the getaway car in Masonite Road at Heatherbrae, also had his matter mentioned on Wednesday.
He has not entered pleas to a number of charges including murder and will appear in court again next week.
Detectives allege Mr Lowcock and Mr Cage got into Mr King's car in Hideaway Drive about 1.30pm on August 29 last year in order to buy about half an ounce of methamphetamine.
Detectives allege Mr Cage had organised the drug deal that led to Mr King's death and attempted to rob him of cash and drugs before Mr King tried to speed away and was shot in the neck and head with a shotgun before his car careered into a tree.
The two men then got out of Mr King's car and allegedly kidnapped a woman who witnessed the shooting, dragging her into a white Santa Fe.
The group drove to a house at Raymond Terrace and changed vehicles, while Mr Stamp allegedly drove the hired Santa Fa to Heatherbrae where it was set alight.
As the group drove around Newcastle in the aftermath of the shooting, Mr Cage is accused of sexually assaulting the alleged eyewitness in the back seat.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011.
