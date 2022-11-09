THERE are serious concerns for the koala population around Salamander Bay after a fire tore through the Mambo Wetlands.
The bushfire, which has been described as "unusual" by the Rural Fire Service, ignited on Tuesday. Flames moved through more than 50 hectares within 24 hours and RFS ground crews remained on scene for two days to ensure that wind conditions did not pick up and send the fire back towards homes along Salamander Way.
"It is unusual because of the location in the wetland, it is not the same as dealing with a fire on a block of bush," RFS district manager Superintendent Martin Siemsen said.
"We can't actually get access to the fire, and we can't get trucks up to it. We would be trudging through with water up to our knees, or up to our chest in places. The fire is burning across the reeds along the top of the water, fuelling the fire."
As flames moved swiftly through the area, the local koalas were using the tree canopy to escape the blaze. Many koalas were spotted on the periphery of the fire, with rescuers from the Port Stephens Koala Hospital and Sanctuary completing two missions on Tuesday night.
One koala was looked over at the scene and deemed safe to stay in the area. A second koala, a male named Kyrie, was taken for treatment.
"I was part of that rescue," sanctuary CEO Alana McGee said on Wednesday.
"He was found to have a fractured foot, but we are not sure how he got it. Koalas feet are essential to climbing and their survival so we took him in."
Kyrie was assessed, he had blood work done to check for any infections, an X-ray and ultrasound were also performed.
"He is now recovering from the anaesthetic, our vet Doctor Don Hudson did an amazing job," she said.
It is hoped in time Kyrie will be able to return to his home on the Tomaree Peninsula, but the team from the sanctuary have plenty to do in the meantime. Once the fire-damaged area is deemed safe to access, the crew will go out on a "black walk" and look for any injured koalas and wildlife, and assess the damage to the local habitat.
The RFS completed a small and "very restrained backburn" in a strip of bush between Tomaree Library and the Salamander Childcare Centre on Tuesday night in an attempt to protect this habitat.
"This is a very sensitive area due to the local koala population," superintendent Siemsen said.
"We were targeting a small parcel of land about 60 square metres. We were trying to create a line between the known koala habitat and the fire itself."
Anyone who sees a koala injured or on the ground should contact 1800 775 625.
THE fire which reached the rear of several properties at Salamander Bay is just a warning of things to come, according to the RFS.
The fire at Mambo Wetlands was one of the first big bushfires of the season and saw flames dance across the marsh, igniting reeds and other grass.
While the wetland fire was unique in its location, the presence of plenty of fuel for the fire is going to be a common issue this summer says Rural Fire Service district manager Superintendent Martin Siemsen.
"While the dry weather is about, it is plausible that we will see increased fire activity," he said.
"My biggest concern is in rural areas, such as Dungog, where grass growth has been more prolific and the wet ground makes it challenging to get rid of this grass growth. If you can't put machinery on the ground because it is too soft, we can't put trucks on it either."
Superintendent Siemsen said it was his opinion that grass fires would be the biggest risk this bushfire danger period and strongly encouraged residents to prepare their properties for summer.
"As soon as you are able to, get out and get prepared," he said
"Yesterday just highlighted how quickly thing develop."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.