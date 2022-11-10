Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs

Kingswood's Fergus Linacre on touring, new album Home and why the band is more ambitious than ever

By Josh Leeson
November 10 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kingswood are taking their forthcoming Hometowns Tour to country areas that usually never see major rock bands. Picture by Michelle Grace Hunder

WHEN Fergus Linacre logs onto our Zoom interview he's only been back home in Melbourne for two days after his band Kingswood played 30 shows in 10 weeks across Europe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.