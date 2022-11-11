Loop produces high quality soil amendments for agriculture and mine regeneration, reusing organics historically sent to landfill.- Loop Organics Regional Manager Matt Brown
Loop Organics, winner of the Excellence in Sustainable Operations category at the Hunter Manufacturing Awards, has been working on achieving a circular economy at their Ravensworth Compost Facility since 2018.
Viewing organic by-products as a resource, Loops long-term strategy is to promote a circular economy using all forms of organic waste.
Taking materials such as food and garden organic waste (FOGO) and biosolids, Loop creates products that are beneficial to soils and provide sustainable, organic waste solutions for customers, reducing the need for traditional mineral fertiliser.
"Loop produces high quality soil amendments for agriculture and mine regeneration, reusing organics historically sent to landfill," Regional Manager Matt Brown said. "We've recently commenced receiving and processing of Upper Hunter Shire Council community's FOGO, with plans to create new blends of compost for use in landscaping and vineyards."
With a license capacity of 55,000 T/pa and infrastructure to grow as demand rises, Loop assists Councils, food producers, manufacturers and retailers to achieve NSW Waste and Sustainable Materials Strategy targets of 50% reduction in food organics to landfill by 2030.
"The quality of compost applied to agricultural land is of utmost importance," Matt said. "NSW farmers, including cropping and cattle operations, are utilising our services to apply our soil amendment products as fertiliser to improve the fertility of soils that have been depleted of nutrients and organic matter over time."
One product, Biomix™ compost, recycles biosolids to create high quality, nutrient rich soil conditioner used in agriculture and mining rehabilitation in the Hunter.
"Loop have dramatically increased the marketability, usability, and sustainability of the original waste product, working with the NSW EPA (Environment Protection Authority) to create approval for Biomix, which allows farmers to land apply, without the regulatory constraints associated with the original biosolids," Matt said.
Loop achieved carbon neutral status in 2021 and has progressed to Bronze Partner of the NSW EPA Sustainability Advantage Program in acknowledgement of their environmental achievements.
"Winning the HMA Excellence in Sustainable Operations award acknowledges Loop's passionate and innovative team who are all aligned in our quest to achieve a carbon neutral and eventually carbon negative world," Matt said.
For more information contact Loop Organics on (02) 4464 1800 or email enquiries@looporganics.com.au
MITS Alloy and Sirron Holdings were major winners at the 18th annual Hunter Manufacturing Awards held at NEX, Newcastle on Friday, October 28.
MITS was crowned 2022 Manufacturer of the Year (50 employees or more), while Sirron won Manufacturer of the Year honours for companies with less than 50 staff and also took out the categories for collaboration partnership, innovation and marketing.
It was the first time the event had been held in person since 2019 due to Covid.
"The extraordinary levels of business uncertainty in the past couple of years have honed our instincts to expect the unexpected, and manufacturers have consequently developed greater resilience to sustain their momentum and competitiveness," HMA Chair Steven Smith said.
The gala event, featuring Acknowledgement to Country with Brad Twynham, and entertainment from African drumming outfit Earthen Rhythms, was emceed by NBN, Jane Goldsmith who presented winners across 14 categories.
Thanks and appreciation were extended to all sponsors including major sponsor Downer, onboard for a 15th year, and HMA's Travel Partner helloworld Business Travel Newcastle which partnered to provide the Incentive Prize of a trip for two people to a capital city in Australia, which all 2022 finalists had an opportunity to win.
Winners of the Manufacturer of the Year Awards - 50 Employees or More Award and Less Than 50 Employees Award - are both rewarded with an overseas trip to a country of their choice or a trip within Australia if preferred, to visit other companies, a trade fair or event that will enable their company to further their business or make important contacts in an endeavour to grow and develop their company.
Hard work and team effort saw Hedweld honoured with the Excellence in Export and Global Supply Chains Award at the 2022 Hunter Manufacturing Awards.
Founded by Director Ian Hedley in the 1980s Hedweld has been developing unique solutions to engineering problems in the mining industry for over four decades.
During that time as the size of mining equipment got larger and heavier, it was identified that the traditional methods of handling components and accessing the equipment were no longer satisfactory.
Hedweld aims to provide improved safety and efficiency through innovative solutions and is best known for its Trilift® range of component handling equipment and the Safe-Away® range of access systems which it exports to 35 countries globally in Asia, Africa, Latin and America, while Hedweld USA Inc. supports the North American countries including Mexico, USA and Canada.
The company sells to a variety of mining and earthmoving customers including Tier 1, Tier 2 and junior miners, OEMs, contractors, international sgents and fistributors, offsite servicing companies and third party procurers.
A key to their HMA recognition in 2022, having already established a reputation for export and global supply, is that after eight years of educating the market in Brazil Hedweld were successful with their largest mining company, Vale.
"The work generated by the Vale orders saw Hedweld successfully through the COVID 19 epidemic and equated to a 575% increase in sales to Brazil," Ian said.
"This award is a great recognition of the hard work put in by the whole Hedweld team supported by their network of international agents and distributors."
Trilift® products are specifically designed to assist with the removal, installation and handling of components on large, heavy earthmoving vehicles.
Most Trilift® products have a universal design to handle various components like tyres, wheel motors and transmissions, in a safer more efficient manner. There are over 30 niche tools in the Trilift® range.
Safe-Away® ladders and stairs offer improved safety for maintenance and driver/operator personnel when climbing on and off mining and heavy earthmoving vehicles.
Safe-Away® leads this global market due to Hedweld's design adaptability and their close relationships with global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Cat and Komatsu.
Access solutions are available for most makes and models of truck, dozer, loader, grader, scraper, shovel, excavator and drill rig.
MITS Alloy was humbled to be named Manufacturer Of The Year (50 employees or more) at the Hunter Manufacturing Awards for 2022.
The company specialises in the manufacture of high-end aluminium ute trays and canopies for four-wheel drive utes across the recreational touring and trade sectors from its facility in Mayfield North, Newcastle.
It has experienced unprecedented challenges and rapid growth across all aspects of operations in Newcastle in recent years, with significant investment in machinery, personnel and systems to ensure sustainable future expansion.
MITS Alloy entered the awards to highlight this rapid growth and showcase how a local manufacturer is doing its part to support local suppliers, jobs, apprenticeships and industry.
"MITS Alloy would like to thank all of our customers, past and present, for your continued support of local manufacturing and industry," Managing Director and Owner Tim Lightfoot said.
"As we strive for continual improvement and growth, this achievement is a reflection of the effort of our valued employees working towards our future goals."
With close to 75 full-time employees, MITS Alloy, has scaled from what started as a single person operation in early 2012, going from strength to strength designing and manufacturing cutting edge industrial products and specialty tooling for the mining and transportation industry.
"MITS Alloy was born from the ever-increasing number of requests that were received for quality trays, canopies, toolboxes and service bodies that could stand up to the harsh abuse of work and mine sites," Tim said.
"Over the last five years, the 'shed' has grown from a small single bay to spanning across multiple locations and a dozen buildings to incorporate lean production strategies and introduced advanced manufacturing techniques and procedures."
MITS Alloy manages everything in-house, from powder coating to 12V installations, and gained certified status as an Australian-made product in 2020.
"Throughout our expansion, product line refinements and extensive R&D programs have been established that cover hundreds of thousands of kilometres annually, meaning continual improvement across our product offerings," Tim said.
"This real-world testing leads to innovative features not seen anywhere else in the sector and places MITS Alloy at the forefront of the tray and canopy market.
"Partnerships with local material and hardware suppliers has supported local industry and jobs, and key alignments with other premium after-market accessory suppliers means the optional extras we supply are of the same quality that MITS Alloy customers expect."
Helping customers realize their dream utility vehicle for work, play, and/or both, has become a reality for the team at MITS Alloy not only here in Australia, but also in locations around the globe, including North America and New Zealand.
"Whether it is during the initial consultation stage, production of your new tray and canopy, handing over your pride and joy or listening to feedback and ideas in our after-sales support team, every MITS Alloy employee is as passionate as you about exploration and off-road adventure," Timothy said.
"We are here to help you get the most out of your investment in your vehicle."
In a market where employees have an abundance of roles to choose from, businesses are finding it quite tough to hire and retain trained and willing staff.
This hasn't been the case for Singleton-based company, Morgan Engineering.
The machining company, which has been delivering reliable and quality engineering services to the mining and earth-moving industries since 1975, is committed to the development and training of their own people.
Morgan Engineering was among the recent winners of the 2022 Hunter Manufacturing Awards, taking out the award for Excellence in Building Workforce Capability for the Future 2022.
A large part of the submission was based on their training program.
Their leadership team completed a review of workshop productivity and performance and identified skills gaps that were limiting their ability to keep all equipment running at peak capacity, and to meet their client demand.
One of the most innovative aspects of their training program is the variety of training providers involved. They have partnered with key equipment manufacturers who provide highly specialised training for their equipment. The team has also developed their own line-boring program in partnership with Gimbal Training.
Line boring is a specialised skillset, which currently has no vocational course. This program has paved the way for growth in the engineering sector and the wider Hunter region.
The program provides apprentices with both trade qualifications, specific skills and experience that is critical to their business.
Prior to their recent Hunter Manufacturing Awards win, the team took out the NSW Small Employer of the Year award at the 2022 NSW Training Awards.
This award is one that is close to their hearts as their business strategy is heavily focused on the investment in their people and their workplace culture.
This includes developing local talent, supporting employee professional development and well-being, and maintaining a positive workplace culture that is aligned with their organisational values and their in-house Culture Commitment Charter.
The company also fosters a culture of active learning which ultimately improves productivity, staff engagement, employee retention and customer satisfaction.
Training is a comprehensive commitment to future career development and assists in strengthening training pathways for the company's trades assistants and adult apprentices.
A key aspect of the team's training programs is the high level of coaching and mentoring from managers and directors to complement the practical learning activities with more senior machinists.
The mentoring that is provided was added to their programs after the team realised there was a need for a pathway to develop the next generation of leaders within their organisation.